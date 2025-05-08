Kyle Larson replacement rumors heat up as upcoming absence looms

Kyle Larson is once again planning on remaining at Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the Fast Friday practice session on Friday, May 16 and the qualifying session on Saturday, May 17 ahead of the 109th running of the Indy 500 on Sunday, May 25.

As a result, he is set to miss the practice and qualifying session, plus the heat races, for the NASCAR All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway.

Larson is locked into the All-Star Race for multiple reasons. He is a full-time driver with wins in both 2024 and 2025, he is a former All-Star Race winner, and he is a former Cup Series champion.

However, the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet still needs to take part in qualifying in order for him to be allowed to race.

Last year, NASCAR on Fox commentator Kevin Harvick came out of retirement and drove the No. 5 Chevrolet in practice and qualifying for the All-Star Race. Harvick, despite being a former All-Star Race winner and series champion, was ineligible to run the heat races, since he no longer competes full-time in the Cup Series.

Still, Larson had to start from the rear of the field anyway due to the driver change, and despite not running the heat races, the No. 5 car was still locked into the show.

Larson flew in from Indianapolis on Sunday night, though NASCAR actually delayed the start slightly so he could make it in time after he advanced to the Firestone Fast Six, the final round of Indy 500 qualifying.

This year, Harvick will not be coming out of retirement to replace Larson, and Larson's efforts to get Carl Edwards to come out of retirement ultimately fell short.

Larson's replacement has not yet been confirmed, but it is likely that Justin Allgaier will be the one who drives the No. 5 car in practice and qualifying at North Wilkesboro.

Justin Allgaier to replace Kyle Larson?

Hendrick Motorsports Vice Chairman Jeff Gordon has said that it will likely be a JR Motorsports Xfinity Series driver who gets the nod to replace Larson, and Allgaier replaced Larson in last year's Coca-Cola 600 after Larson opted to remain at Indianapolis to compete in the rain-delayed Indy 500.

The Xfinity Series is not scheduled to run at North Wilkesboro.

This year, the Coca-Cola 600 is Larson's priority over the Indy 500 for the following weekend, given the changes that NASCAR has made to the playoff waiver system, so Hendrick Motorsports shouldn't have to worry about a backup driver for the crown jewel event.

Larson also plans to forego the final round of Indy 500 qualifying, should he advance that far, to ensure that he can compete in this year's All-Star Race.

Indy 500 pole qualifying is in two weeks and the Fast 6 is an hour later this year than last year, going from 6:25-6:55p ET. With the all-star race at North Wilkesboro starting 8:15pmish, what would Kyle Larson do? He wants to race for $1 million. @NASCARONFOX @IndyCarOnFOX pic.twitter.com/vnxaIBYvfv — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) May 3, 2025

But for practice and qualifying at the four-turn, 0.625-mile (1.006-kilometer) North Wilkesboro, North Carolina oval, look for the reigning Xfinity Series champion to get another opportunity, even if only a limited one, to showcase his talent at the Cup level.