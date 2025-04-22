Kyle Larson replacement hinted as brief absence looms

Thanks to NASCAR's modified (and much stricter) playoff waiver rules, Kyle Larson basically has no choice but to prioritize this year's Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway over the Indy 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, even if the latter is delayed by rain like it was last year.

Larson's Memorial Day Double attempt came up short of even being a true "Double" last year, as by the time he got the Charlotte, the race was red flagged (and ultimately ended) due to rain also.

Larson's backup for the Indy 500, if need be, is Tony Kanaan, the newly appointed team principal for the Arrow McLaren team for which Larson is set to drive, via a partnership with Hendrick Motorsports. Kanaan is set to officially become eligible with a veteran refresher test at the four-turn, 2.5-mile (4.023-kilometer) Speedway, Indiana oval next month.

But Larson does still plan to prioritize Indy 500 practice and qualifying over practice and qualifying for the All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway the week before his second attempt at the "Hendrick 1,100", just as he did last year.

Who will replace Kyle Larson at North Wilkesboro?

Last year, Kevin Harvick came out of retirement and moved from the Fox broadcast booth to the driver's seat of the No. 5 Chevrolet and practiced and qualified Larson's entry.

Larson still had to start the All-Star Race, which was ironically delayed by a few minutes since Larson made it to the final round of Indy 500 qualifying on Sunday, at the rear, but it was Harvick who locked the car into the show.

Larson tried to get Carl Edwards to come out of retirement this year, and playing a role in unretiring Harvick, Kanaan, and Edwards in a matter of 12 months would have been quite the story.

However, Hendrick Motorsports vice chairman Jeff Gordon has said that a JR Motorsports Xfinity Series driver is probably going to be tabbed to drive the No. 5 car in Larson's place at North Wilkesboro.

Given the fact that it was Justin Allgaier who filled in for Larson in last year's Coca-Cola 600, the reigning Xfinity Series champion is the driver most likely to be back in the car at the four-turn, 0.625-mile (1.006-kilometer) North Wilkesboro, North Carolina oval next month.

Of note, Allgaier is also ineligible to go beyond practice and qualifying; he cannot take part in the qualifying heat races, nor can he take part in the race itself if Larson isn't able to make it to the track in time. But he is still eligible to lock the car into the show like Harvick did a year ago.

Fast Friday ahead of Indy 500 qualifying is scheduled to take place on Friday, May 16, followed by qualifying weekend on Saturday, May 17 and Sunday, May 18. The All-Star Race, which is set to be preceded by practice, qualifying, and heat races earlier in the weekend, is scheduled to take place on Sunday night.

