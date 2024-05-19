NASCAR: Kyle Larson causes All-Star Race schedule change
By Asher Fair
After advancing from the full field qualifying session for the 108th running of the Indy 500 on Saturday to the Top 12 qualifying session on Sunday, Kyle Larson posted a top six four-lap average speed behind the wheel of his No. 17 McLaren-Hendrick Chevrolet to advance to the Firestone Fast Six (full results here).
He is set to make another four-lap qualifying attempt around the four-turn, 2.5-mile (4.023-kilometer) Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval in Speedway, Indiana in the Firestone Fast Six later today to determine his starting position within the first two rows of three for next Sunday afternoon's 200-lap race.
With the Firestone Fast Six scheduled to last from roughly 5:25 p.m. ET to 5:55 p.m. ET, Larson will not have a ton of time to fly from Indianapolis to North Wilkesboro Speedway to compete in Sunday night's NASCAR All-Star Race.
NASCAR changes All-Star Race schedule
The green flag for tonight's 200-lap race around the four-turn, 0.625-mile (1.006-kilometer) North Wilkesboro, North Carolina oval was initially scheduled for 8:14 p.m. ET.
Presumably due to Larson's participation in the Firestone Fast Six, the green flag has now been moved back to 8:30 p.m. ET.
According to The Weather Channel, the threat of bad weather is minimal. NASCAR has confirmed that Larson's Indy 500 qualifying effort is the reason for the change.
Kevin Harvick qualified Larson's No. 5 Chevrolet on Saturday. Despite the fact that he qualified in 12th place out of 17 drivers, Larson is set to start the 200-lap main event from the rear of the field as a result of the driver change.
The top two finishers in the 100-lap All-Star Open are set to start in 18th and 19th place, and the winner of the NASCAR Fan Vote (specifically, the driver who receives the most votes among those not yet locked in who still have raceable cars) is set to start in 20th (last).
Larson won the All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro last year in what was the first NASCAR Cup Series race at the track since 1996.
