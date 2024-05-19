IndyCar: 2024 Indy 500 Sunday qualifying updates, full starting lineup
By Asher Fair
Saturday's full field qualifying session for the 108th running of the Indy 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway locked 18 drivers into their respective starting positions, and it also locked another 12 somewhere inside the top 12. The other four still must battle for the final three spots on the 11th and final row of the grid.
The fastest 12 drivers from Saturday's session are set to get another four-lap qualifying attempt around the four-turn, 2.5-mile (4.023-kilometer) Speedway, Indiana oval on Sunday afternoon, and the fastest six drivers of that session are set to get an additional attempt in the Firestone Fast Six shootout for the pole position.
But between the Top 12 qualifying session and the Firestone Fast Six, the Last Row Shootout is set to take place. The slowest four drivers from Saturday's session are set to make additional qualifying runs in attempt to solidify their starting positions on the final row of the grid. Like last year, one driver will ultimately fail to qualify for the race.
The drivers who placed between 13th and 30th on the speed chart on Saturday are all locked into their respective starting positions. Here's a look at those drivers.
Indy 500 qualifying: 13th through 30th
13th - Colton Herta - No. 26 Andretti Global with Curb-Agajanian Honda - 232.316
14th - Alex Palou - No. 10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda - 232.306
15th - Callum Ilott - No. 6 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet - 232.23
16th - Marcus Armstrong - No. 11 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda - 232.183
17th - Ed Carpenter - No. 20 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet - 232.017
18th - Kyffin Simpson - No. 4 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda - 231.948
19th - Marco Andretti - No. 98 Andretti Herta w/Marco and Curb-Agajanian Honda - 231.89
20th - Helio Castroneves - No. 06 Meyer Shank Racing Honda - 231.871
21st - Scott Dixon - No. 9 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda - 231.851
22nd - Agustin Canapino - No. 78 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet - 231.847
23rd - Sting Ray Robb - No. 41 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet - 231.826
24th - Christian Rasmussen - No. 33 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet - 231.682
25th - Tom Blomqvist - No. 66 Meyer Shank Racing Honda - 231.578
26th - Romain Grosjean - No. 77 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet - 231.514
27th - Linus Lundqvist - No. 8 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda - 231.506
28th - Christian Lundgaard - No. 45 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda - 231.465
29th - Conor Daly - No. 24 Dreyer & Reinbold Racing/Cusick Motorsports Chevrolet - 231.243
30th - Pietro Fittipaldi - No. 30 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda - 231.1
Follow along with our live updates throughout Sunday's three qualifying sessions.
Top 12
1st - Scott McLaughlin - No. 3 Team Penske Chevrolet - 233.492
2nd - Will Power - No. 12 Team Penske Chevrolet - 233.483
3rd - Josef Newgarden - No. 2 Team Penske Chevrolet - 233.286
4th - Alexander Rossi - No. 7 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet - 233.071
5th - Kyle Larson - No. 17 McLaren-Hendrick Chevrolet - 232.788
6th - Santino Ferrucci - No. 14 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet - 232.723
7th - Rinus VeeKay - No. 21 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet - 232.61
8th - Pato O'Ward - No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet - 232.584
9th - Felix Rosenqvist - No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing Honda - 232.305
10th - Takuma Sato - No. 75 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda - 232.171
11th - Kyle Kirkwood - No. 27 Andretti Global Honda - 230.993
12th - Ryan Hunter-Reay - No. 23 Dreyer & Reinbold Racing/Cusick Motorsports Chevrolet - 230.567
Bump Day
31st - Katherine Legge - No. 51 Dale Coyne Racing with Rick Ware Racing Honda - 230.092
32nd - Marcus Ericsson - No. 28 Andretti Global Honda - 230.027
33rd - Graham Rahal - No. 15 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda - 229.974
34th - Nolan Siegel - No. 18 Dale Coyne Racing Honda - 229.566
Firestone Fast Six
1st - Scott McLaughlin - No. 3 Team Penske Chevrolet - 234.22
2nd - Will Power - No. 12 Team Penske Chevrolet - 233.917
3rd - Josef Newgarden - No. 2 Team Penske Chevrolet - 233.808
4th - Alexander Rossi - No. 7 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet - 233.09
5th - Kyle Larson - No. 17 McLaren-Hendrick Chevrolet - 232.846
6th - Santino Ferrucci - No. 14 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet - 232.692
Indy 500: Full starting lineup
1st - Scott McLaughlin - No. 3 Team Penske Chevrolet
2nd - Will Power - No. 12 Team Penske Chevrolet
3rd - Josef Newgarden - No. 2 Team Penske Chevrolet
4th - Alexander Rossi - No. 7 Arrow McLaren Chevrole
5th - Kyle Larson - No. 17 McLaren-Hendrick Chevrolet
6th - Santino Ferrucci - No. 14 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet
7th - Rinus VeeKay - No. 21 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet
8th - Pato O'Ward - No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
9th - Felix Rosenqvist - No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing Honda
10th - Takuma Sato - No. 75 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
11th - Kyle Kirkwood - No. 27 Andretti Global Honda
12th - Ryan Hunter-Reay - No. 23 Dreyer & Reinbold Racing/Cusick Motorsports Chevrolet
13th - Colton Herta - No. 26 Andretti Global with Curb-Agajanian Honda
14th - Alex Palou - No. 10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
15th - Callum Ilott - No. 6 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
16th - Marcus Armstrong - No. 11 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
17th - Ed Carpenter - No. 20 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet
18th - Kyffin Simpson - No. 4 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
19th - Marco Andretti - No. 98 Andretti Herta w/Marco and Curb-Agajanian Honda
20th - Helio Castroneves - No. 06 Meyer Shank Racing Honda
21st - Scott Dixon - No. 9 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
22nd - Agustin Canapino - No. 78 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet
23rd - Sting Ray Robb - No. 41 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet
24th - Christian Rasmussen - No. 33 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet
25th - Tom Blomqvist - No. 66 Meyer Shank Racing Honda
26th - Romain Grosjean - No. 77 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet
27th - Linus Lundqvist - No. 8 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
28th - Christian Lundgaard - No. 45 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
29th - Conor Daly - No. 24 Dreyer & Reinbold Racing/Cusick Motorsports Chevrolet
30th - Pietro Fittipaldi - No. 30 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
31st - Katherine Legge - No. 51 Dale Coyne Racing with Rick Ware Racing Honda - 230.092
32nd - Marcus Ericsson - No. 28 Andretti Global Honda - 230.027
33rd - Graham Rahal - No. 15 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda - 229.974
Tune in to NBC at 11:00 a.m. ET on Sunday, May 26 for the live broadcast of the 108th running of the Indy 500 from Indianapolis Motor Speedway.