IndyCar: 2024 Indy 500 Sunday qualifying updates, full starting lineup

The rest of the starting lineup for the 108th running of the Indy 500 is set to be solidified on Sunday afternoon at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

By Asher Fair

Santino Ferrucci, A.J. Foyt Enterprises, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indy 500, IndyCar
Santino Ferrucci, A.J. Foyt Enterprises, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indy 500, IndyCar / SOPA Images/GettyImages
Saturday's full field qualifying session for the 108th running of the Indy 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway locked 18 drivers into their respective starting positions, and it also locked another 12 somewhere inside the top 12. The other four still must battle for the final three spots on the 11th and final row of the grid.

Full results of Saturday's session can be found here.

The fastest 12 drivers from Saturday's session are set to get another four-lap qualifying attempt around the four-turn, 2.5-mile (4.023-kilometer) Speedway, Indiana oval on Sunday afternoon, and the fastest six drivers of that session are set to get an additional attempt in the Firestone Fast Six shootout for the pole position.

But between the Top 12 qualifying session and the Firestone Fast Six, the Last Row Shootout is set to take place. The slowest four drivers from Saturday's session are set to make additional qualifying runs in attempt to solidify their starting positions on the final row of the grid. Like last year, one driver will ultimately fail to qualify for the race.

The drivers who placed between 13th and 30th on the speed chart on Saturday are all locked into their respective starting positions. Here's a look at those drivers.

Indy 500 qualifying: 13th through 30th

13th - Colton Herta - No. 26 Andretti Global with Curb-Agajanian Honda - 232.316

14th - Alex Palou - No. 10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda - 232.306

15th - Callum Ilott - No. 6 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet - 232.23

16th - Marcus Armstrong - No. 11 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda - 232.183

17th - Ed Carpenter - No. 20 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet - 232.017

18th - Kyffin Simpson - No. 4 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda - 231.948

19th - Marco Andretti - No. 98 Andretti Herta w/Marco and Curb-Agajanian Honda - 231.89

20th - Helio Castroneves - No. 06 Meyer Shank Racing Honda - 231.871

21st - Scott Dixon - No. 9 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda - 231.851

22nd - Agustin Canapino - No. 78 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet - 231.847

23rd - Sting Ray Robb - No. 41 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet - 231.826

24th - Christian Rasmussen - No. 33 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet - 231.682

25th - Tom Blomqvist - No. 66 Meyer Shank Racing Honda - 231.578

26th - Romain Grosjean - No. 77 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet - 231.514

27th - Linus Lundqvist - No. 8 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda - 231.506

28th - Christian Lundgaard - No. 45 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda - 231.465

29th - Conor Daly - No. 24 Dreyer & Reinbold Racing/Cusick Motorsports Chevrolet - 231.243

30th - Pietro Fittipaldi - No. 30 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda - 231.1

Follow along with our live updates throughout Sunday's three qualifying sessions.

Top 12

1st - Scott McLaughlin - No. 3 Team Penske Chevrolet - 233.492

2nd - Will Power - No. 12 Team Penske Chevrolet - 233.483

3rd - Josef Newgarden - No. 2 Team Penske Chevrolet - 233.286

4th - Alexander Rossi - No. 7 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet - 233.071

5th - Kyle Larson - No. 17 McLaren-Hendrick Chevrolet - 232.788

6th - Santino Ferrucci - No. 14 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet - 232.723

7th - Rinus VeeKay - No. 21 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet - 232.61

8th - Pato O'Ward - No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet - 232.584

9th - Felix Rosenqvist - No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing Honda - 232.305

10th - Takuma Sato - No. 75 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda - 232.171

11th - Kyle Kirkwood - No. 27 Andretti Global Honda - 230.993

12th - Ryan Hunter-Reay - No. 23 Dreyer & Reinbold Racing/Cusick Motorsports Chevrolet - 230.567

Bump Day

31st - Katherine Legge - No. 51 Dale Coyne Racing with Rick Ware Racing Honda - 230.092

32nd - Marcus Ericsson - No. 28 Andretti Global Honda - 230.027

33rd - Graham Rahal - No. 15 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda - 229.974

34th - Nolan Siegel - No. 18 Dale Coyne Racing Honda - 229.566

Firestone Fast Six

1st - Scott McLaughlin - No. 3 Team Penske Chevrolet - 234.22

2nd - Will Power - No. 12 Team Penske Chevrolet - 233.917

3rd - Josef Newgarden - No. 2 Team Penske Chevrolet - 233.808

4th - Alexander Rossi - No. 7 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet - 233.09

5th - Kyle Larson - No. 17 McLaren-Hendrick Chevrolet - 232.846

6th - Santino Ferrucci - No. 14 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet - 232.692

Indy 500: Full starting lineup

1st - Scott McLaughlin - No. 3 Team Penske Chevrolet

2nd - Will Power - No. 12 Team Penske Chevrolet

3rd - Josef Newgarden - No. 2 Team Penske Chevrolet

4th - Alexander Rossi - No. 7 Arrow McLaren Chevrole

5th - Kyle Larson - No. 17 McLaren-Hendrick Chevrolet

6th - Santino Ferrucci - No. 14 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet

7th - Rinus VeeKay - No. 21 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet

8th - Pato O'Ward - No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

9th - Felix Rosenqvist - No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing Honda

10th - Takuma Sato - No. 75 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

11th - Kyle Kirkwood - No. 27 Andretti Global Honda

12th - Ryan Hunter-Reay - No. 23 Dreyer & Reinbold Racing/Cusick Motorsports Chevrolet

13th - Colton Herta - No. 26 Andretti Global with Curb-Agajanian Honda

14th - Alex Palou - No. 10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

15th - Callum Ilott - No. 6 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

16th - Marcus Armstrong - No. 11 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

17th - Ed Carpenter - No. 20 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet

18th - Kyffin Simpson - No. 4 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

19th - Marco Andretti - No. 98 Andretti Herta w/Marco and Curb-Agajanian Honda

20th - Helio Castroneves - No. 06 Meyer Shank Racing Honda

21st - Scott Dixon - No. 9 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

22nd - Agustin Canapino - No. 78 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet

23rd - Sting Ray Robb - No. 41 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet

24th - Christian Rasmussen - No. 33 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet

25th - Tom Blomqvist - No. 66 Meyer Shank Racing Honda

26th - Romain Grosjean - No. 77 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet

27th - Linus Lundqvist - No. 8 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

28th - Christian Lundgaard - No. 45 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

29th - Conor Daly - No. 24 Dreyer & Reinbold Racing/Cusick Motorsports Chevrolet

30th - Pietro Fittipaldi - No. 30 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

31st - Katherine Legge - No. 51 Dale Coyne Racing with Rick Ware Racing Honda - 230.092

32nd - Marcus Ericsson - No. 28 Andretti Global Honda - 230.027

33rd - Graham Rahal - No. 15 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda - 229.974

Tune in to NBC at 11:00 a.m. ET on Sunday, May 26 for the live broadcast of the 108th running of the Indy 500 from Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

