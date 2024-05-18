IndyCar: 2024 Indy 500 qualifying updates, full starting lineup
By Asher Fair
The order for Saturday's Indy 500 full field qualifying session was determined by a random draw on Friday evening after the "Fast Friday" practice session at the four-turn, 2.5-mile (4.023-kilometer) Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval in Speedway, Indiana. That order can be found here.
Each driver is set to make one four-lap qualifying attempt to start. Further attempts can be made in one of two manners: risk or no risk.
Drivers can move to the front of the line to make as many attempts as they want to make, but they must withdraw their previous speeds to do so.
On the flip side, they can opt to wait in line to better their attempts without withdrawing their previous speeds. The risk lane is the prioritized lane at all times once all 34 drivers have made their first attempts.
The fastest 12 drivers in Saturday's session advance to Sunday's Top 12 session, and the fastest six drivers in that session advance to the Firestone Fast Six shootout for the pole position. All drivers who finish from 13th through 30th place on Saturday are locked into their respective starting positions.
The four drivers who finish outside of the top 30 on Saturday risk missing the race altogether. There are only three spots on the 11th and final row of the 33-car grid, and those four drivers are relegated to the Last Chance qualifying session for those three spots on Sunday between the Top 12 and Firestone Fast Six sessions. One driver will ultimately fail to qualify for the race, just like last year.
Follow along with our live qualifying updates for the 108th running of the Indy 500.
Full Indy 500 starting lineup
Saturday - Full field qualifying
Rank - Driver - Car Team Engine - Miles per hour
1st - Will Power - No. 12 Team Penske Chevrolet - 233.758
2nd - Scott McLaughlin - No. 3 Team Penske Chevrolet - 233.332
3rd - Josef Newgarden - No. 2 Team Penske Chevrolet - 233.293
4th - Alexander Rossi - No. 7 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet - 233.069
5th - Kyle Kirkwood - No. 27 Andretti Global Honda - 232.764
6th - Kyle Larson - No. 17 McLaren-Hendrick Chevrolet - 232.563
7th - Felix Rosenqvist - No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing Honda - 232.547
8th - Santino Ferrucci - No. 14 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet - 232.496
9th - Takuma Sato - No. 75 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda - 232.473
10th - Pato O'Ward - No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet - 232.434
11th - Rinus VeeKay - No. 21 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet - 232.419
12th - Ryan Hunter-Reay - No. 23 Dreyer & Reinbold Racing/Cusick Motorsports Chevrolet - 232.385
13th - Colton Herta - No. 26 Andretti Global with Curb-Agajanian Honda - 232.316
14th - Alex Palou - No. 10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda - 232.306
15th - Callum Ilott - No. 6 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet - 232.23
16th - Marcus Armstrong - No. 11 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda - 232.183
17th - Ed Carpenter - No. 20 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet - 232.017
18th - Kyffin Simpson - No. 4 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda - 231.948
19th - Marco Andretti - No. 98 Andretti Herta w/Marco and Curb-Agajanian Honda - 231.89
20th - Helio Castroneves - No. 06 Meyer Shank Racing Honda - 231.871
21st - Scott Dixon - No. 9 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda - 231.851
22nd - Agustin Canapino - No. 78 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet - 231.847
23rd - Sting Ray Robb - No. 41 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet - 231.826
24th - Christian Rasmussen - No. 33 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet - 231.682
25th - Tom Blomqvist - No. 66 Meyer Shank Racing Honda - 231.578
26th - Romain Grosjean - No. 77 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet - 231.514
27th - Linus Lundqvist - No. 8 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda - 231.506
28th - Christian Lundgaard - No. 45 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda - 231.465
29th - Conor Daly - No. 24 Dreyer & Reinbold Racing/Cusick Motorsports Chevrolet - 231.243
30th - Pietro Fittipaldi - No. 30 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda - 231.1
Sunday - Top 12 qualifying
Will Power - No. 12 Team Penske Chevrolet
Scott McLaughlin - No. 3 Team Penske Chevrolet
Josef Newgarden - No. 2 Team Penske Chevrolet
Alexander Rossi - No. 7 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
Kyle Kirkwood - No. 27 Andretti Global Honda
Kyle Larson - No. 17 McLaren-Hendrick Chevrolet
Felix Rosenqvist - No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing Honda
Santino Ferrucci - No. 14 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet
Takuma Sato - No. 75 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
Pato O'Ward - No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
Rinus VeeKay - No. 21 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet
Ryan Hunter-Reay - No. 23 Dreyer & Reinbold Racing/Cusick Motorsports Chevrolet
Sunday - Last Chance qualifying
Marcus Ericsson - No. 28 Andretti Global Honda
Katherine Legge - No. 51 Dale Coyne Racing with Rick Ware Racing Honda
Graham Rahal - No. 15 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
Nolan Siegel - No. 18 Dale Coyne Racing Honda
Sunday - Firestone Fast Six qualifying
