IndyCar: Full qualifying order revealed for 2024 Indy 500

The tradition of using a random draw to determine the Saturday qualifying order for the Indy 500 continues ahead of the 108th running.

By Asher Fair

Josef Newgarden, Will Power, Team Penske, Indy 500, IndyCar
Josef Newgarden, Will Power, Team Penske, Indy 500, IndyCar / Rick Lane/For IndyStar / USA TODAY
Following the conclusion of the Fast Friday practice session to wrap up Indy 500 practice week leading up to the qualifying sessions this weekend, the random draw to determine Saturday's full field qualifying order is set to take place at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

All 34 entries are set to pick a number, No. 1 to No. 34, to determine the order in which they will make a four-lap qualifying attempt around the four-turn, 2.5-mile (4.023-kilometer) Speedway, Indiana oval.

Drivers and teams generally would like an earlier draw, given the fact that the track temperatures usually climb throughout the late morning and afternoon.

Saturday, Sunday Indy 500 qualifying format explained

Saturday's qualifying session is set to see 30 drivers lock into the field, with the 13th through 30th place drivers locking into their respective starting positions.

The top 12 drivers are set to advance to the second round on Sunday, and the top six in that round are set to advance to the Firestone Fast Six to battle for the pole position.

The four drivers who fail to lock into the top 30 on Saturday are set to participate in Sunday's Last Chance session to determine which three drivers qualify on the 11th and final row. Like last year, one driver and car will ultimately fail to qualify for the race.

2024 Indy 500 - Full qualifying order

1st - Kyle Kirkwood - No. 27 Andretti Global Honda

2nd - Scott McLaughlin - No. 3 Team Penske Chevrolet

3rd - Kyffin Simpson - No. 4 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

4th - Rinus VeeKay - No. 21 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet

5th - Romain Grosjean - No. 77 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet

6th - Kyle Larson - No. 17 McLaren-Hendrick Chevrolet

7th - Agustin Canapino - No. 78 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet

8th - Callum Ilott - No. 6 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

9th - Will Power - No. 12 Team Penske Chevrolet

10th - Josef Newgarden - No. 2 Team Penske Chevrolet

11th - Marcus Armstrong - No. 11 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

12th - Nolan Siegel - No. 18 Dale Coyne Racing Honda

13th - Santino Ferrucci - No. 14 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet

14th - Christian Lundgaard - No. 45 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

15th - Marcus Ericsson - No. 28 Andretti Global Honda

16th - Linus Lundqvist - No. 8 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

17th - Marco Andretti - No. 98 Andretti Herta w/Marco and Curb-Agajanian Honda

18th - Ed Carpenter - No. 20 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet

19th - Katherine Legge - No. 51 Dale Coyne Racing with Rick Ware Racing Honda

20th - Conor Daly - No. 24 Dreyer & Reinbold Racing/Cusick Motorsports Chevrolet

21st - Pietro Fittipaldi - No. 30 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

22nd - Tom Blomqvist - No. 66 Meyer Shank Racing Honda

23rd - Pato O'Ward - No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

24th - Felix Rosenqvist - No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing Honda

25th - Alex Palou - No. 10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

26th - Takuma Sato - No. 75 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

27th - Scott Dixon - No. 9 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

28th - Sting Ray Robb - No. 41 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet

29th - Colton Herta - No. 26 Andretti Global with Curb-Agajanian Honda

30th - Ryan Hunter-Reay - No. 23 Dreyer & Reinbold Racing/Cusick Motorsports Chevrolet

31st - Christian Rasmussen - No. 33 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet

32nd - Graham Rahal - No. 15 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

33rd - Helio Castroneves - No. 06 Meyer Shank Racing Honda

34th - Alexander Rossi - No. 7 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Indy 500 full field qualifying is set to be shown live on Peacock tomorrow starting at 11:00 a.m. ET. On Sunday, the Top 12, Last Chance, and Firestone Fast Six qualifying sessions are set to be shown live on NBC and Peacock beginning at 3:00 p.m. ET. NBC is set to provide live Indy 500 coverage beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET on Sunday, May 26.

