NASCAR: 2024 All-Star qualifying updates, full starting lineup
By Asher Fair
The qualifying session to determine the starting lineups for the heat races leading up to the NASCAR All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway had been scheduled to take place on Friday night, but rain prevented that session from taking place as planned.
But instead of canceling qualifying for the event and setting the starting lineups for the 60-lap races around the four-turn, 0.625-mile (1.006-kilometer) North Wilkesboro, North Carolina oval based on the driver standings, NASCAR opted to push back the session to Saturday.
The qualifying order, which features the 17 eligible drivers, is still based on the reverse driver standings (full order here).
Despite the fact that 18 of the 20 drivers set to compete in the 100-lap All-Star Open did make qualifying attempts before the rain started, NASCAR reverted to the point standings to set the starting lineup for that race since the final two drivers did not get to do so in the same conditions.
The top two drivers in this race, plus the winner of the NASCAR Fan Vote (technically the highest vote-getter among drivers not yet locked in who still have raceable cars), lock into the 200-lap main event, creating a 20-driver field.
A full All-Star Open lineup can be found here.
NASCAR All-Star Race starting lineup
(Heat Races canceled)
1st - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
2nd - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
3rd - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
4th - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet
5th - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
6th - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
7th - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet
8th - Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
9th - Michael McDowell, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
10th - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
11th - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
12th - Kevin Harvick, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
13th - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
14th - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
15th - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
16th - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
17th - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
Tune in to Fox Sports 2 at 5:20 p.m. ET on Saturday evening for the live broadcast of the heat races from North Wilkesboro Speedway, and tune in to Fox Sports at 1 6:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, May 19 for the live broadcast of the All-Star Open. Stay tuned in for the All-Star Race at 8:00 p.m. ET. Be sure to begin a free trial of FuboTV now and don't miss any of the action!