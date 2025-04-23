Kevin Harvick, Carl Edwards rumors shot down amid Kyle Larson decision

It took only a couple of months of his first season since "retiring" from NASCAR Cup Series competition for Kevin Harvick, who is now a commentator in the NASCAR on Fox broadcast booth, to get back behind the wheel of a Cup car.

With Kyle Larson opting to prioritize Indy 500 practice and qualifying over NASCAR All-Star Race practice and qualifying at North Wilkesboro Speedway last May, somebody still needed to lock the No. 5 Chevrolet into the main event.

That driver ended up being Kevin Harvick. Though Harvick could not take part in the qualifying heat races or the main event, since he no longer competes full-time in the Cup Series, he was eligible to practice and qualify the entry so that Larson could still start the All-Star Race, albeit at the back of the field.

Harvick will not be reprising his backup role in the No. 5 car this year.

There really wasn't much talk about Harvick returning to the No. 5 Chevrolet in 2025, since it was always believed to be a one-and-done type thing, but now there is effectively no shot.

In fact, Larson had tried to get Carl Edwards to unretire as well, but to no avail.

Instead, Hendrick Motorsports vice chairman Jeff Gordon has said that it will likely be a JR Motorsports Xfinity Series driver who replaces Larson in this year's All-Star Race practice and qualifying sessions, as Larson is once again set to prioritize Fast Friday and qualifying at Indy, and justifiably so.

With Justin Allgaier having replaced Larson in last year's Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway after Larson remained at Indianapolis Motor Speedway and competed in a rain-delayed Indy 500, he is probably going to be the one to get the nod to drive the No. 5 car at North Wilkesboro so that Larson can actually compete in the main event, provided he can make it on time after Indy 500 qualifying is scheduled to conclude.

The All-Star Race, plus the Bump Day, Top 12, and Firestone Fast Six Indy 500 qualifying sessions, are scheduled to take place on Sunday, May 18. Last year, Larson wasn't able to make it to the All-Star Race on time, so NASCAR actually (and understandably) delayed the start by a few minutes.

When it comes to his Memorial Day Double attempt, however, Larson is set to prioritize the Coca-Cola 600 over the Indy 500 this time around, unlike last year.

NASCAR's stricter playoff waiver policies, which were instituted after he missed last year's race, effectively give him no choice, so if this year's Indy 500 is delayed by rain, Arrow McLaren team principal and 2013 race winner Tony Kanaan is set to take his place.

So while Harvick won't be unretiring again, Kanaan is technically set to do so by partaking in a veteran refresher test at Indy next month. He has already competed in four Indy 500s since announcing his initial "Last Lap" tour. Could he make it five?

Fox and Fox Sports 1 are set to be responsible for all coverage from North Wilkesboro Speedway and from Indianapolis Motor Speedway next month. Start a free trial of FuboTV now and keep an eye out for full broadcast schedules in the coming weeks!