Late schedule change could completely screw Kyle Larson

Thanks to NASCAR being willing to push back the start of the All-Star Race by a few minutes, Kyle Larson was able to take part in the Firestone Fast Six qualifying session for the Indy 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway and fly to North Wilkesboro Speedway in time to contest the $1 million exhibition race.

This year, thanks to an Indy 500 qualifying schedule change, he cannot do both.

Larson, of course, is not guaranteed to advance to the Firestone Fast Six again, but if he does, he has already effectively accepted the fact that he would start the 109th running of the "Greatest Spectacle in Racing" no higher than sixth place, as he would rather compete for the $1 million in the All-Star Race.

This year's Firestone Fast Six is scheduled to take place an hour later (6:25 p.m. ET) than it did last year, while the All-Star Race is still scheduled to go green shortly after 8:00 p.m. ET. While a delay of a few minutes was certainly acceptable, NASCAR is not going to delay the race by more than an hour just so Larson can be there.

And Kyle Larson wants to be there.

Indy 500 pole qualifying is in two weeks and the Fast 6 is an hour later this year than last year, going from 6:25-6:55p ET. With the all-star race at North Wilkesboro starting 8:15pmish, what would Kyle Larson do? He wants to race for $1 million. @NASCARONFOX @IndyCarOnFOX pic.twitter.com/vnxaIBYvfv — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) May 3, 2025

If he does advance to Sunday afternoon's Top 12 qualifying session and posts one of the top six speeds in that session as well, this schedule change could end up robbing Larson of the opportunity to compete for the Indy 500 pole, which carries a $100,000 prize itself.

And if he doesn't, then it's a non-issue anyway.

All things considered, Larson's position is understandable. Even though the All-Star Race is an exhibition race, there is a $1 million prize associated with it, and Larson is still a full-time Cup Series driver, even if the prestige of the Indy 500 completely dwarfs that of a non-points NASCAR event.

Larson is hoping that this will be the biggest problem he faces at Indy this year.

Last year's Indy 500 was delayed by rain, and Larson opted to remain at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, rather than fly to Charlotte Motor Speedway to compete in the Coca-Cola 600. Because the Coca-Cola 600 ended up being shortened by rain, Larson didn't get to compete in it at all, and he had to apply for a NASCAR playoff waiver.

Given the adjustments NASCAR has since made to the playoff waiver policy, the Coca-Cola 600 is Larson's priority this time around, and Tony Kanaan is set to be his Indy 500 backup if the race is once again delayed due to rain.

Indy 500 qualifying is scheduled to take place on Saturday, May 17 and Sunday, May 18, and the NASCAR All-Star Race is scheduled to take place on Sunday, May 18. The Indy 500 and the Coca-Cola 600 are scheduled to take place on Sunday, May 25.