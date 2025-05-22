NASCAR's Coca-Cola 600 no longer being shown live on Fox

One of the crown jewel races on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule, the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, has long been shown on Fox.

But Fox's crown jewel count was reduced to one for 2025 as a result of a new seven-year, $7.7 billion media rights deal which also features two new partners: Amazon Prime Video and TNT Sports.

Due to the addition of Amazon Prime Video and TNT Sports, Fox's season-opening portion of the schedule was reduced from 18 races (16 points races) to 14 (12), and now its only crown jewel event is the official season-opening Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway.

Coca-Cola 600 no longer being shown on Fox

This weekend's Coca-Cola 600, the longest race on the schedule, is set to kick off the inaugural season of Amazon Prime Video's live Cup Series coverage. The broadcast booth is set to consist of Adam Alexander as lead announcer and both Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Steve Letarte as color commentators.

Alexander, Earnhardt, and Letarte are set to be in the booth for all five races on Amazon Prime Video's portion of the broadcast schedule, and they are also set to be in the booth for TNT Sports' five-race slate, starting with the race at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Saturday, June 28, after Amazon Prime Video's coverage wraps up.

Alexander had been with Fox as the lead Xfinity Series announcer from 2015 to 2024, but Xfinity Series coverage moved to the CW Network for 2025 as a part of the new agreement. Earnhardt was with the NBC Cup Series broadcast team from 2018 to 2023 before taking 2024 off.

Letarte has been with NBC since 2015, and he is set to remain there, alongside fellow commentator Jeff Burton and lead announcer Leigh Diffey, who replaced Rick Allen before the 2024 season ended.

Tune in to Amazon Prime Video for the live broadcast of the Coca-Cola 600 from Charlotte Motor Speedway this Sunday, May 25 at 6:00 p.m. ET.