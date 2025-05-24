NASCAR's Coca-Cola 600 not being shown live on Fox

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season is year number one of the sport's new seven-year, $7.7 billion broadcast deal, which features not only existing partners Fox and NBC but also new additions Amazon Prime Video and TNT Sports.

Fox's season-opening portion of the schedule dropped from 18 races (16 points races) to 14 (12), while NBC's season-ending portion of the calendar dropped from 20 races to 14. Amazon Prime Video and TNT Sports are each responsible for five races in between.

Fox's portion of the schedule, which included five races on Fox and nine on Fox Sports 1, concluded with this past weekend's exhibition All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway, and this coming weekend's Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway is set to be shown live on Amazon Prime Video after spending several years on Fox.

Coca-Cola 600 moves to Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video's portion of this year's broadcast calendar is also set to include the upcoming races at Nashville Superspeedway, Michigan International Speedway, Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, and Pocono Raceway.

The Amazon Prime Video broadcast booth is set to consist of lead announcer Adam Alexander, who was formerly with Fox for the Xfinity Series races, as well as Steve Letarte and Dale Earnhardt Jr. as color commentators. Letarte is still with NBC, while Earnhardt left NBC after six years following the 2023 season and sat out the 2024 season.

TNT Sports, which is set to feature the same broadcast booth, is set to take over for their five-race slate, which also happens to be the five-race in-season tournament, on Saturday, June 28 with Atlanta Motor Speedway's summer race.

NBC's portion of the schedule is scheduled to get underway on Sunday, August 3 at Iowa Speedway. Only four of NBC's 14 races are actually set to be shown live on NBC; the other 10 are set to be shown live on USA Network, which replaced NBC Sports Network as the NBCUniversal-owned alternative channel during NBC's portion of the calendar after NBC Sports Network shut down in 2021.

Tune in to Amazon Prime Video at 6:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, May 25 for the live broadcast of the Coca-Cola 600 from Charlotte Motor Speedway!