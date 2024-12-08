NASCAR: Comcast decision spelling uncertainty over 2025 schedule?
By Asher Fair
Comcast has plans to spin off its NBCUniversal cable TV networks, including MSNBC, CNBC, USA, Oxygen, E!, Syfy and Golf Channel.
According to Jayski, whether or not this impacts NBC's portion of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series broadcast schedule remains to be seen.
As a part of NASCAR's new seven-year media rights deal, which is valued at $7.7 billion, NBC's portion of the schedule is set to be reduced from 20 to 14 races, thanks to the addition of Amazon Prime Video and TNT Sports as new broadcast partners. Under the previous 10-year agreement, NBC shared the schedule with only Fox.
During NBC's portion of the schedule, races have been split up between NBC and USA Network.
In 2024, there were 10 races shown on each. USA effectively replaced NBC Sports Network as the NBCUniversal-owned alternate channel during NBC's portion of the schedule after NBC Sports Network shut down at the end of 2021.
In 2025, NBC's tally was set to shrink from 10 races to four while USA Network's was set to remain at 10.
The broadcast schedule was recently unveiled for the 2025 season, and it showed that the regular season finale at Daytona International Speedway, plus the final three races of the playoffs at Talladega Superspeedway, Martinsville Speedway, and Phoenix Raceway, are set to be shown on NBC, while the other 10 races remaining on the schedule, starting with the early August race at Iowa Speedway, are set to be shown on USA Network.
Whether or not Comcast's decision has any impact on this schedule remains to be seen, but NASCAR President Steve Phelps is on record saying that he is confident that fans will know exactly where to watch all races – and not just Cup Series races – on the 2025 schedule.
We emphasize not just Cup races since the CW Network is set to completely take over broadcasting duties of the Xfinity Series after getting a brief taste to wrap up the 2024 season, meaning that NASCAR is effectively welcoming three new partners to the equation next year.
The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series is scheduled to get underway with the 67th annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on Sunday, February 16, with the 2025 Xfinity Series season scheduled to get underway one day prior on Saturday, February 15. The annual Cup Series preseason exhibition race, the Busch Light Clash, is scheduled to take place at Bowman Gray Stadium Sunday, February 2.