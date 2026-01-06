NASCAR commissioner out after lawsuit embarrassment, text exchange

At the end of January, NASCAR Commissioner Steve Phelps plans to step down, ending his run of nearly two decades as a part of the sport's leadership team.

The decision comes less than a month after NASCAR settled an antitrust trial brought by two of its Cup Series teams, the Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan-owned 23XI Racing and the Bob Jenkins-owned Front Row Motorsports, back in October 2024 after they refused to sign the new charter agreement.

Despite the settlement, it is widely believed that the teams got what they wanted – possibly even more – from NASCAR following the messy 14-month saga, as things were clearly not going NASCAR's way in the buildup to the settlement.

Steve Phelps out after embarrassing texts revealed

During that saga, it was perhaps Phelps' reputation which took the biggest hit, as several inflammatory texts he sent during the negotiations that ultimately led to the lawsuit were revealed.

No such texts did more damage than those in which he referred to Hall of Fame team owner Richard Childress as "a stupid redneck", claiming that he "needs to be taken out back and flogged".

While he later apologized, those comments led to Bass Pro Shops founder Johnny Morris, a longtime NASCAR and Richard Childress Racing sponsor, writing a scathing letter directed at the sanctioning body, claiming that "such a commissioner most likely wouldn't, or shouldn't, keep his or her job for very long!" if similar comments were made by a commissioner regarding a respected legend in any other sport.

Despite the settlement, a sizable contingent of NASCAR fans believed that nothing substantive would actually be able to change moving forward if Phelps retained his role. Perhaps now those skeptical fans can once again start to believe that brighter days are ahead for the sport they love.

Phelps' departure ends 21-year run with NASCAR

Phelps joined NASCAR in 2005 as Vice President of Corporate Marketing. He was promoted to Chief Marketing Officer in 2006 and became Senior Vice President in 2010. He became Executive Vice President in 2013 before rising to Chief Operating Officer in 2018. Later that year, he succeeded Brent Dewar as the fifth President in NASCAR history.

Just after the 2025 season began, he was promoted to Commissioner. Steve O'Donnell was promoted to President, a role he is set to continue to hold despite Phelps' impending departure.

NASCAR's release about Phelps' departure states that "the administration of [Phelps'] responsibilities will be delegated internally through NASCAR’s President and executive leadership team", as there is no immediate plan to replace Phelps as Commissioner or to seek leadership from anyone currently on the outside of the sport.

The 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season is scheduled to begin one day after Phelps officially departs, as the Cook Out Clash exhibition race is set to take place at Bowman Gray Stadium on Sunday, February 1 (8:00 p.m. ET on Fox). The season is officially set to get underway on Sunday, February 15 with the 68th annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway (2:30 p.m. ET on Fox).