NASCAR corrects rare Daytona shortcoming after 34-year streak snapped

Following the annual Daytona 500 single-car qualifying session, NASCAR has long utilized two Duel races to officially solidify the full starting lineup for the "Great American Race" at Daytona International Speedway.

In 2025, for the first time since 1990, the two 60-lap races around the four-turn, 2.5-mile (4.023-kilometer) high-banked Daytona Beach, Florida did not have a title sponsor following the departure of Bluegreen Vacations.

Bluegreen Vacations had served as the title sponsor of the Duel races from 2020 to 2024. Before that, Gander RV served as the title sponsor for one year (2019).

Let's go all the way back to the first Daytona 500 in 1959 and have a look at the history of Duel race title sponsors.

Daytona Duel race sponsorship history

From 1959 to 1967, the races were 40 laps in length and simply known as the 100 Mile Qualifying Races. After they were lengthened to 50 laps each in 1968, the name was appropriately changed to the 125 Mile Qualifying races, though the races were rained out in 1968. That name stuck from 1969 through 1980.

They became known as the UNO Twin 125 Qualifiers from 1981 to 1984 and the 7-Eleven Twin 125s from 1985 to 1987. There was no title sponsor from 1988 through 1990; the races were simply known as the Twin 125 Qualifiers.

But up until 2025, 1990 had been the most recent year in which that was the case.

The races were known as the Gatorade Twin 125 Qualifiers from 1991 to 1993, the Gatorade Twin 125s from 1994 to 1996, the Gatorade 125s from 1997 to 2004, the Gatorade Duel from 2005 to 2012, the Budweiser Duel from 2013 to 2015, and then the Can-Am Duel from 2016 to 2018.

This year, the event is set to be known as the America 250 Florida Duel at Daytona, with the sponsorship provided by the Florida Department of Transportation as a part of the America 250 celebration.

The two America 250 Florida Duel races are set to be shown live on Fox Sports 1 from Daytona International Speedway starting at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, February 12, following Wednesday night's single-car qualifying session. The 68th running of the Daytona 500 itself is scheduled to take place on Sunday, February 15, with Fox's live coverage set to begin at 2:30 p.m. ET.