Daytona race loses title sponsor for the first time since 1990

There are once again set to be two 60-lap qualifying races at Daytona International Speedway on Thursday night, with the starting lineups for both heats set by the results of Wednesday night's single-car Daytona 500 qualifying session (found here).

The results of these two 60-lap races around the four-turn, 2.5-mile (4.023-kilometer) high-banked Daytona Beach, Florida are set to solidify the full starting lineup for Sunday afternoon's 200-lap Daytona 500 after Wednesday night's session determined the front row.

But for the first time since 1990, these two races do not have a title sponsor.

Duel races simply known as the Duel at Daytona in 2025

Former title sponsor Bluegreen Vacations, which took over from Gander RV in 2020, is no longer the title sponsor of these two qualifying races.

Before Gander RV in 2019, the event was known as the Can-Am Duel from 2016 to 2018, the Budweiser Duel from 2013 to 2015, the Gatorade Duel from 2005 to 2012, the Gatorade 125s from 1997 to 2004, the Gatorade Twin 125s from 1994 to 1996, and the Gatorade Twin 125 Qualifiers from 1991 to 1993.

The Duel at Daytona has not been without a title sponsor since 1990, when the races were known as the Twin 125 Qualifiers. But prior to 1988, they did have two other title sponsors.

After being known simply as the 100 Mile Qualifying Races from 1959 to 1967 and the 125 Mile Qualifying races from 1969 to 1980, the races were known as the UNO Twin 125 Qualifiers from 1981 to 1984 and the 7-Eleven Twin 125s from 1985 to 1987.

Whether or not NASCAR will look to replace Bluegreen Vacations as a title sponsor moving forward remains to be seen, but it has been a challenging offseason for NASCAR on the sponsorship front to say the least.

Premier Partner and longtime sponsor GEICO departed from the sport, leaving the Cup Series with only three Premier Partners, and FedEx, which had been the longest running primary sponsor of any team and/or driver, left Joe Gibbs Racing and Denny Hamlin after two decades.

Fox Sports 1 is set to broadcast the Duel at Daytona live from Daytona International Speedway beginning at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, February 13. Fox is set to air the 67th annual running of the Daytona 500 itself beginning at 2:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, February 16.