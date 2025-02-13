Daytona 500 Duel race qualifying updates, full starting lineup

Wednesday night's single-car qualifying session for the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season-opening Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway is only designed to solidify the front row for the 67th running of the "Great American Race".

Those two drivers are set to start Sunday afternoon's 200-lap race around the four-turn, 2.5-mile (4.023-kilometer) high-banked Daytona Beach, Florida oval on the front row.

But the Daytona 500 starting lineup was not solidified in Wednesday night's session. Instead, the only full lineups set were those for Thursday night's two 60-lap races of the newly renamed Duel at Daytona, with each of the Daytona 500 front row starters securing the pole position for one of the two races.

Here are the full Duel starting lineups.

Duel 1 starting lineup

(unofficial; to be updated)

6th - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford - 181.8



7th - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet - 181.792



8th - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet - 181.679



9th - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet - 181.558



10th - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet - 181.393



11th - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet - 181.32



12th - Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford - 181.232



13th - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet - 180.934



14th - Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota - 180.832



15th - Jimmie Johnson, No. 84 Legacy Motor Club Toyota - 180.785



16th - Justin Haley, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet - 180.632



17th - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet - 180.487



18th - Corey LaJoie, No. 01 Rick Ware Racing Ford - 180.437



19th - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet - 180.011



20th - Anthony Alfredo, No. 62 Beard Motorsports Chevrolet - 179.677



21st - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet - 179.469



22nd - B.J. McLeod, No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet - 177.774



23rd - Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford - 173.628

Duel 2 starting lineup

(unofficial; to be updated)

6th - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet - 181.796



7th - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford - 181.69



8th - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford - 181.653



9th - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford - 181.55



10th - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford - 181.342



11th - Martin Truex Jr., No. 56 Tricon Garage Toyota - 181.302



12th - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota - 181.105



13th - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota - 180.926



14th - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota - 180.785



15th - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet - 180.763



16th - Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Ford - 180.614



17th - Justin Allgaier, No. 40 JR Motorsports Chevrolet - 180.495



18th - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota - 180.317



19th - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota - 179.91



20th - Helio Castroneves, No. 91 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet - 179.752



21st - Chandler Smith, No. 66 Garage 66 Ford - 178.745



22nd - J.J. Yeley, No. 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet - 176.28

Among non-chartered (open) entries, Tricon Garage's Martin Truex Jr. and Legacy Motor Club's Jimmie Johnson locked in on speed on Wednesday night.

Should they top their respective Duel races (again, among open cars), then they would have actually raced their way in, rather than timed in on speed, and the two spots on speed would go to JR Motorsports' Justin Allgaier and Rick Ware Racing's Corey LaJoie.

Allgaier and LaJoie can, of course, still race their way in by being the top finishers (among open cars) in their respective Duel heats.

However, Trackhouse Racing's Helio Castroneves, Beard Motorsports' Anthony Alfredo, Garage 66's Chandler Smith, Live Fast Motorsports' B.J. McLeod, and NY Racing Team's J.J. Yeley must top their respective Duel races to race their way in.

The only exception is Castroneves, who would be in as a fifth open entry if he fails to qualify, thus expanding the field to 41 cars, since he was granted a "world-class driver" provisional. Of course, he can still race his way in as well, in which case the field would remain at 40 cars.

Tune in to Fox Sports 1 at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, February 13 for the live broadcast of the Duel at Daytona from Daytona International Speedway, and tune in to Fox at 2:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, February 16 for the live broadcast of the "Great American Race" itself. Begin a free trial of FuboTV now and don't miss any of the action!