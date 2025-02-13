Who missed the Daytona 500? Live updates, qualifying tracker

There are 45 drivers on the entry list for the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season-opening Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway. The 36 chartered cars are locked into the 40-car field, meaning that there are nine drivers of non-chartered (open) cars going for the final four spots.

Rick Ware Racing's Corey LaJoie, JR Motorsports' Justin Allgaier, NY Racing Team's J.J. Yeley, Tricon Garage's Martin Truex Jr., Beard Motorsports' Anthony Alfredo, Garage 66's Chandler Smith, Live Fast Motorsports' B.J. McLeod, Legacy Motor Club's Jimmie Johnson, and Trackhouse Racing's Helio Castroneves are all driving open cars.

If Castroneves fails to qualify in either Wednesday night's single-car session around the four-turn, 2.5-mile (4.023-kilometer) high-banked Daytona Beach, Florida oval or his 60-lap Bluegreen Vacations Duel race on Thursday night, he would still be in, as he has been issued a "world-class driver" provisional. As a result, there could be 41 drivers in the race, not just 40.

Of course, he could lock in and take one of the four open spots himself, too, in which case the field would remain capped at 40 cars.

Who is out of the Daytona 500?

Here is our live qualifying tracker, specifically for the open cars.

Still to qualify

Chandler Smith

Fastest two in qualifying

Martin Truex Jr., No. 56 Tricon Garage Toyota - 181.302 - LOCKED IN

Jimmie Johnson, No. 84 Legacy Motor Club Toyota - 180.785 - LOCKED IN

Could fall back on speed, depending on Duel result

Justin Allgaier, No. 40 JR Motorsports Chevrolet - 180.495

Corey LaJoie, No. 01 Rick Ware Racing Ford - 180.437

Allgaier locks in on speed if Truex leads open cars in Duel 1, LaJoie locks in on speed if Johnson leads open cars in Duel 2.

Either driver can race in by being the top finisher (among open cars) in his respective Duel race.

Must race in by being top open finisher in Duel

Helio Castroneves*, No. 91 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet - 179.752

Anthony Alfredo, No. 62 Beard Motorsports Chevrolet - 179.677

Chandler Smith, No. 66 Garage 66 Ford - 178.745

B.J. McLeod, No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet - 177.774

J.J. Yeley, No. 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet - 176.28

*=locked in regardless

Tune in to Fox at 2:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, February 16 for the live broadcast of the 67th annual Daytona 500 from Daytona International Speedway.