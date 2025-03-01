NASCAR at COTA qualifying updates, full starting lineup

There are five non-oval races on the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series schedule, and the first of those five is this coming Sunday afternoon's EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas (COTA), the first of four road courses on the calendar.

In the Cup Series' first four trips to the Austin, Texas track, the race was a 68-lap race around the 20-turn, 3.41-mile (5.488-kilometer) layout. But this year's race is set to be a 95-lap race around the 20-turn, 2.3-mile (3.701-kilometer) layout.

Saturday's qualifying session is set to be a timed session, rather than a single-car session. The qualifying groups for race number three on the 36-race schedule were determined by the four-variable format that is used to determine the qualifying order for oval races. That full formula can be found here.

But there is no round two this year for road course races, or even for non-superspeedway oval races. The speeds from round one determine the full starting lineup, irrespective of which group a driver is in.

COTA Group 1 - Qualifying results

1st - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet



2nd - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet



3rd - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet



4th - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



5th - Connor Zilisch, No. 87 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet



6th - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



7th - Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford



8th - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



9th - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



10th - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford



11th - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford



12th - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford



13th - Justin Haley, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet



14th - Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Ford



15th - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota



16th - Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet



17th - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford



18th - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford



19th - Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford

COTA Group 2 - Qualifying results

1st - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota



2nd - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota



3rd - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



4th - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet



5th - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



6th - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet



7th - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet



8th - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford



9th - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



10th - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet



11th - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



12th - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford



13th - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet



14th - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford



15th - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford



16th - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet



17th - Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota



18th - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

