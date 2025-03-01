NASCAR at COTA qualifying updates, full starting lineup

There are five non-oval races on the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series schedule, and the first of those five is this coming Sunday afternoon's EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas (COTA), the first of four road courses on the calendar.
In the Cup Series' first four trips to the Austin, Texas track, the race was a 68-lap race around the 20-turn, 3.41-mile (5.488-kilometer) layout. But this year's race is set to be a 95-lap race around the 20-turn, 2.3-mile (3.701-kilometer) layout.
Saturday's qualifying session is set to be a timed session, rather than a single-car session. The qualifying groups for race number three on the 36-race schedule were determined by the four-variable format that is used to determine the qualifying order for oval races. That full formula can be found here.
But there is no round two this year for road course races, or even for non-superspeedway oval races. The speeds from round one determine the full starting lineup, irrespective of which group a driver is in.
COTA Group 1 - Qualifying results
COTA Group 2 - Qualifying results
Full NASCAR COTA starting lineup
1st - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
2nd - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
3rd - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
4th - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
5th - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
6th - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
7th - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
8th - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
9th - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
10th - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
11th - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
12th - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
13th - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
14th - Connor Zilisch, No. 87 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
15th - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
16th - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
17th - Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford
18th - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
19th - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
20th - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
21st - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
22nd - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet
23rd - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
24th - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
25th - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
26th - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
27th - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
28th - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford
29th - Justin Haley, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
30th - Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Ford
31st - Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota
32nd - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
33rd - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
34th - Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
35th - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
36th - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
37th - Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford
COTA is scheduled to host the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix this Sunday, March 2, with Fox set to provide live coverage beginning at 3:30 p.m. ET.