NASCAR Cup driver out after career-best finish at Indianapolis

Jesse Love returned to the NASCAR Cup Series for his fourth career start for this past Sunday afternoon's Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, and he did so with Beard Motorsports, the team with which he competed at Texas Motor Speedway back in May.

Prior to Sunday, his most recent start had come with Richard Childress Racing, the team with which he competes full-time in the Xfinity Series, when he competed at Kansas Speedway later in May. He made his Cup Series debut with the team at Bristol Motor Speedway in April.

Love finished Sunday's race around the four-turn, 2.5-mile (4.023-kilometer) Speedway, Indiana oval in 24th place, bettering his previous career-high finish of 29th from the Kansas race.

It was Beard Motorsports' best finish of the year, as Love crashed out of the race at Texas, and Anthony Alfredo only finished in 28th at Talladega Superspeedway after failing to qualify for the season-opening Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway.

While Love plans to make one more Cup Series start this year, Beard Motorsports do not currently have any more plans to compete in 2025.

Jesse Love, Beard Motorsports not competing at Iowa

Love also will not compete this weekend at Iowa Speedway. He plans to return to Richard Childress Racing to drive the No. 33 Chevrolet for the third time this year in the race at Richmond Raceway two weeks from Saturday.

The only part-time team set to field a non-chartered (open) car this weekend at Iowa is Garage 66. They have entered the No. 66 Ford for Joey Gase, who has not yet competed this year and has not competed for the team since 2019, when they were still known as MBM Motorsports.

In the meantime, Love is looking to bolster his playoff seeding in the Xfinity Series, where he currently finds himself fourth in points despite having been stripped of what would have been his second win of the year at Rockingham Speedway back in April. He won the season opener at Daytona.

As for Beard Motorsports, they are a team that have traditionally competed in superspeedway/drafting races, so although they don't currently have any more appearances lined up for 2025, don't be surprised to see them return at some point later this year, possibly for the regular season finale at Daytona later this month or for the playoff race at Talladega in October.

Sunday afternoon's Iowa Corn 350 is set to be shown live on USA Network from Iowa Speedway starting at 3:30 p.m. ET.