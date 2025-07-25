NASCAR driver switches Cup teams for Brickyard 400 after career-best finish

Jesse Love made his NASCAR Cup Series debut at Bristol Motor Speedway for Richard Childress Racing, the team for which he competes full-time in the Xfinity Series, and finished in 31st place behind the wheel of the No. 33 Chevrolet.

He returned a couple weeks later at Texas Motor Speedway, but with Beard Motorsports behind the wheel of the No. 62 Chevrolet. He was also scored in 31st, but he was taken out of contention in a late wreck.

The following weekend, he returned to Richard Childress' team and secured a career-high 29th place finish at Kansas Speedway. His Xfinity Series performance since then, which sees him fifth in points despite a win-stripping disqualification at Rockingham Speedway, has led to rumors that he could be on his way to a full-time Cup promotion with Legacy Motor Club in 2026.

For now, Love is set to return to the Cup Series for this weekend's Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

But it won't be with Legacy Motor Club, nor will it be with Richard Childress Racing.

Love is set to be back behind the wheel of the No. 62 Beard Motorsports Chevrolet for this Sunday's 160-lap race around the four-turn, 2.5-mile (4.023-kilometer) Speedway, Indiana oval as he attempts to better his career-high finish from Kansas.

With the No. 62 car being just one of three non-chartered (open) cars on the entry list, excluding the six 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports entries, it is locked into the race.

The other two are the No. 66 Garage 66 Ford, which is set to be driven by Josh Bilicki, and the No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet, which is set to be driven by Katherine Legge.

Beyond this weekend, Beard Motorsports do not currently have any other plans to compete in the Cup Series this year. Before Love's start at Texas, their other two appearances this year came at Daytona International Speedway and Talladega Superspeedway, both times with Anthony Alfredo in the No. 62 car. He was unable to qualify for the Daytona 500 but finished 28th at Talladega.

Tune in to TNT Sports at 2:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, July 27 for the live broadcast of the Brickyard 400 from Indianapolis Motor Speedway.