NASCAR driver could make surprise Toyota reunion, and it's not Kyle Busch

Jesse Love was once viewed as one of Toyota's most promising NASCAR prospects, having won the 2020 and 2021 ARCA Menards Series West championships with Bill McAnally Racing and then dominating the 2023 ARCA Menards Series season with Venturini Motorpsorts, winning 10 out of 20 races to claim the crown.

But Richard Childress Racing and Chevrolet came knocking on his door, and he was able to move straight to the Xfinity Series full-time in 2024 without ever having run a full Truck Series season.

Love has had success in the Xfinity Series, though the fact that both of his official wins thus far have come in superspeedway races has led to some doubts over whether he is ready for a move to the Cup Series.

However, he did place eighth in last year's championship standings, and his overall consistency and production have improved drastically in 2025. He sits in fourth in points, not far behind teammate and regular Xfinity Series contender Austin Hill.

The 20-year-old Menlo Park, California native, who would be even higher in the point standings had his Rockingham Speedway win in April not been stripped from him due to a disqualification, has officially found himself as the subject of a Cup Series promotion rumor.

As talks of Kyle Busch moving to 23XI Racing as Riley Herbst's replacement, and thus reuniting with Toyota after three years with Richard Childress Racing, were shut down in the form of a Richard Childress Racing contract extension, perhaps Love could experience his own Toyota reunion following a departure from Richard Childress' team.

Jesse Love back to Toyota with Legacy Motor Club?

Legacy Motor Club, a two-car Toyota team, are eyeing an expansion to three cars, and that expansion is reportedly something they are considering even if their Rick Ware Racing lawsuit does not pan out the way they'd like it to.

While there have been calls for the team to sign 23XI Racing development driver Corey Heim amid reports that Heim, who competes full-time for Tricon Garage in the Truck Series, won't be promoted to the Cup Series as Herbst's replacement, it would make sense for Legacy Motor Club to pursue a prospect who doesn't remain contractually tied to a rival team.

And that driver could very well be Love.

Love has emerged as the driver most likely to join forces with the Jimmie Johnson-owned team and compete alongside Erik Jones and John Hunter Nemechek, two drivers who have made significant strides with Legacy Motor Club amid overall organizational improvements in 2025.