NASCAR driver switches Cup Series teams after Texas crash

Jesse Love made his NASCAR Cup Series debut for Richard Childress Racing at Bristol Motor Speedway in mid-April, and he finished in 31st place. He made his second career start this past weekend at Texas Motor Speedway, but he did so for Beard Motorsports.

He was once again scored in 31st place, but he did not actually finish the race. Like many other drivers, he was taken out in a late wreck.

Love is set to return at Kansas Speedway and make his third career Cup Series start this weekend, but he will not do so behind the wheel of the No. 62 Beard Motorsports Chevrolet.

Jesse Love back to Richard Childress Racing at Kansas

The 20-year-old Menlo Park, California native is set to return to Richard Childress Racing, the team for which he competes full-time in the Xfinity Series, for this Sunday afternoon's AdventHealth 400.

Love is set to drive the No. 33 Chevrolet in this 267-lap race around the four-turn, 1.5-mile (2.414-kilometer) Kansas City, Kansas oval, and despite the fact that the car is not a chartered entry, it is locked into the race since there is only one other non-chartered (open) car on the entry list.

That other open car is the No. 67 23XI Racing Toyota, which is set to be driven by Corey Heim.

As of now, Love is set to return to Beard Motorsports for the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday, July 27, and he is set to make an additional Cup Series start for Richard Childress Racing at Richmond Raceway on Saturday, August 16.

Beard Motorsports do not currently have any additional plans to field the No. 62 Chevrolet this season beyond that, while Richard Childress Racing have Austin Hill lined up to drive the No. 33 Chevrolet in four more races after he made his first start of the year at Darlington Raceway last month.

The AdventHealth 400 is set to be shown live on Fox Sports 1 from Kansas Speedway beginning at 3:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, May 11.