NASCAR Cup driver penalized just before Iowa Speedway race

Sunday afternoon's NASCAR Cup Series race, the second ever at Iowa Speedway, is set to get underway shortly, but not before another driver is set to join Richard Childress Racing's Kyle Busch at the back of the field at the start.
Front Row Motorsports' Noah Gragson initially qualified 31st for this 350-lap Iowa Corn 350 around the four-turn, 0.894-mile (1.439-kilometer) Newton, Iowa oval, but he is set to drop to the tail end of the inside lane after unapproved brake rotor adjustments were made by the No. 4 team on Sunday morning.
Gragson is effectively set to start the race in 35th place, with only Busch behind him on the inside lane in 37th. Busch didn't turn a qualifying lap after crashing in practice, and he has gone to a backup No. 8 Chevrolet as a result.
Garage 66's Joey Gase is still technically set to start behind Gragson in 36th, but only because he is on the outside lane and therefore did not move up when Gragson dropped. Moving up two spots each were RFK Racing's Ryan Preece (33rd to 31st) and Rick Ware Racing's Cody Ware (35th to 33rd).
Here is the updated starting lineup for the Iowa Corn 350 at Iowa Speedway.
Updated NASCAR Cup Series starting lineup at Iowa
1st - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
2nd - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
3rd - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
4th - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
5th - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
6th - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
7th - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
8th - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
9th - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
10th - Justin Haley, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
11th - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
12th - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
13th - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
14th - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
15th - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
16th - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
17th - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
18th - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
19th - Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Ford
20th - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
21st - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
22nd - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
23rd - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
24th - Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota
25th - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
26th - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
27th - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
28th - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
29th - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
30th - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet
31st - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford
32nd - Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
33rd - Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford
34th - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
35th - Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford
36th - Joey Gase, No. 66 Garage 66 Ford
37th - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
