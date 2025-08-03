NASCAR Cup driver penalized just before Iowa Speedway race

Sunday afternoon's NASCAR Cup Series race, the second ever at Iowa Speedway, is set to get underway shortly, but not before another driver is set to join Richard Childress Racing's Kyle Busch at the back of the field at the start.

Front Row Motorsports' Noah Gragson initially qualified 31st for this 350-lap Iowa Corn 350 around the four-turn, 0.894-mile (1.439-kilometer) Newton, Iowa oval, but he is set to drop to the tail end of the inside lane after unapproved brake rotor adjustments were made by the No. 4 team on Sunday morning.

Gragson is effectively set to start the race in 35th place, with only Busch behind him on the inside lane in 37th. Busch didn't turn a qualifying lap after crashing in practice, and he has gone to a backup No. 8 Chevrolet as a result.

Update: Gragson team did enough additional work in doing the brake rotor work that he will have to drop to the rear. https://t.co/A8q4Sm9vJW — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) August 3, 2025

Garage 66's Joey Gase is still technically set to start behind Gragson in 36th, but only because he is on the outside lane and therefore did not move up when Gragson dropped. Moving up two spots each were RFK Racing's Ryan Preece (33rd to 31st) and Rick Ware Racing's Cody Ware (35th to 33rd).

Here is the updated starting lineup for the Iowa Corn 350 at Iowa Speedway.

Updated NASCAR Cup Series starting lineup at Iowa

1st - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

2nd - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

3rd - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

4th - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

5th - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

6th - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

7th - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

8th - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

9th - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

10th - Justin Haley, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

11th - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

12th - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

13th - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

14th - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

15th - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

16th - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

17th - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

18th - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

19th - Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Ford

20th - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

21st - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

22nd - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

23rd - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

24th - Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota

25th - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

26th - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

27th - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

28th - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

29th - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

30th - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet

31st - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford

32nd - Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

33rd - Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford

34th - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

35th - Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford

36th - Joey Gase, No. 66 Garage 66 Ford

37th - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

USA Network is currently providing live coverage of the Iowa Corn 350 from Iowa Speedway. Start a free trial of FuboTV now and don't miss any of the action!