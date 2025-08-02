NASCAR Cup Series qualifying: Full starting lineup at Iowa Speedway

Iowa Speedway is back on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule in 2025 after hosting its first-ever Cup race last year. But unlike last year, when the race was contested in mid-June, this year's race is scheduled to open up the month of August, with just four races remaining on the regular season calendar.

With the four-turn, 0.894-mile (1.439-kilometer) Newton, Iowa oval being a short track, each driver is set to make a two-lap qualiyfing attempt on Saturday, rather than just a single-lap qualifying attempt. The better of the two laps counts.

The qualifying order was determined by the new two-variable metric that NASCAR developed ahead of the 2025 season, the formula which replaced the four-variable metric which was used from 2020 to 2024.

A full breakdown of that formula can be found here.

All 37 drivers on the entry list are set to make one qualifying attempt; there is no longer a second round shootout for the pole position. Additionally, there are no longer any row-by-row lane designation based on groups. All lap times are simply stacked up against one another to determine the full 37-car starting lineup.

Follow along with our qualifying updates from Iowa Speedway.

Full NASCAR Cup Series starting lineup at Iowa Speedway

1st - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

2nd - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

3rd - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

4th - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

5th - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

6th - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

7th - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

8th - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

9th - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

10th - Justin Haley, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

11th - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

12th - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

13th - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

14th - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

15th - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

16th - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

17th - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

18th - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

19th - Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Ford

20th - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

21st - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

22nd - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

23rd - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

24th - Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota

25th - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

26th - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

27th - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

28th - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

29th - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

30th - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet

31st - Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford

32nd - Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

33rd - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford

34th - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

35th - Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford

36th - Joey Gase, No. 66 Garage 66 Ford

37th - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

