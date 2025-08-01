NASCAR at Iowa: 2 lineup changes (other than Katherine Legge) confirmed

The NASCAR Cup Series is set for its trip to Iowa Speedway this weekend, a track that made its debut on the Cup schedule last year. This year's race is set to lead off the month of August after last year's took place in mid-June.

Sunday's Iowa Corn 350 is scheduled to be a 350-lap race around the four-turn, 0.894-mile (1.439-kilometer) Newton, Iowa oval, and there have been a total of three changes made to the entry list from last weekend's Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway to this weekend.

Last weekend, there were three part-time teams that fielded non-chartered (open) cars, meaning that there were 39 cars in the field. This weekend, just one of those teams has returned, and they have returned with a different driver.

3 driver lineup changes confirmed at Iowa

Beard Motorsports fielded the No. 62 Chevrolet for the fifth time this year and for the second time for Jesse Love, but after a career-high 24th place finish, he will not be back in the No. 62 car this weekend.

Likewise, Live Fast Motorsports fielded the No. 78 Chevrolet for the ninth time this year and for the fifth time for Katherine Legge. She too secured a surprise career-high finish of 17th place, but she will not be back in the No. 78 car this weekend.

Garage 66, the team formerly known as MBM Motorsports, fielded the No. 66 Ford for the ninth time this year and for the fourth time for Josh Bilicki. They are set to bring back the No. 66 car this weekend, but for Joey Gase. Gase has not competed in a Cup race since last year, and he has not competed for MBM Motorsports since 2019.

With Garage 66 being the only part-time team on the entry list, there are 37 cars set to compete, meaning that all 37 cars, including the six 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports entries, are locked into the race.

USA Network is set to provide live coverage of the Iowa Corn 350 from Iowa Speedway starting at 3:30 p.m. ET this Sunday, August 3. Start a free trial of FuboTV now and don't miss any of the action!