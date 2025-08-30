NASCAR Cup driver replaced after best finish of the 2025 season

Joey Gase made his first start of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season at Iowa Speedway back in early August, and he did so for Garage 66 (MBM Motorsports), a team he had not competed for since the 2019 season.

He returned for this past weekend's regular season finale at Daytona International Speedway, but he did so for NY Racing Team. In last year's summer race at Daytona, he also drove the No. 44 Chevrolet for the team, and he tied their best ever finish with a 20th place result.

This year, he finished in 28th place at Daytona, which was still good enough for the team's season-best finish in 10 races. Not since last October's race at Talladega Superspeedway had the No. 44 car finished higher, when J.J. Yeley finished in 27th.

But neither Yeley, who has been the team's primary driver this year, nor Gase will be behind the wheel of the No. 44 Chevrolet this weekend at Darlington Raceway.

Joey Gase replacement confirmed at Darlington

Derek Kraus, who made his first start of the season for the team in the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway back in May, is set to drive the No. 44 car in this Sunday night's playoff-opening Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway.

Kraus, who finished in 32nd place in the Coca-Cola 600, finished in 29th at Darlington back in May 2024 when he competed for Kaulig Racing.

With the No. 44 car being one of only two part-time non-chartered (open) cars on the entry list for this 367-lap race around the four-turn, 1.366-mile (2.198-kilometer) egg-shaped Darlington, South Carolina oval, it is locked into the race.

The other is the No. 66 Garage 66 Ford, which is set to be driven by Josh Bilicki.

The Cook Out Southern 500 is scheduled to get the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs underway this Sunday, August 31, with live coverage from Darlington Raceway set to begin at 6:00 p.m. ET on USA Network.