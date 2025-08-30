When Kaulig Racing cut ties with Josh Williams after the July NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, it left them with a vacancy behind the wheel of the No. 11 Chevrolet, the car Williams had driven full-time since last year.

They immediately turned to the trio of full-time Spire Motorsports Cup Series drivers to fill it. Carson Hocevar drove the No. 11 car Iowa Speedway before Michael McDowell took over at Watkins Glen International.

Then this past weekend at Daytona International Speedway, Justin Haley made his return to Matt Kaulig's team, having competed full-time for the organization in the Xfinity Series from 2019 to 2021 and then in the Cup Series in 2022 and 2023 before leaving for Rick Ware Racing in 2024. He had not competed in the Xfinity Series since 2023 up until this past weekend.

Justin Haley replacement confirmed at Kaulig

After Hocevar immediately matched the car's best finish of the year (sixth place), McDowell contended for the win on the New York road course, and Haley finished 19th in his surprise return, the team have turned to Will Brown for this weekend's road course race at Portland International Raceway.

Brown, an Australian Supercars champion, made his Cup Series debut for Richard Childress Racing at Sonoma Raceway last year, finishing 32nd, and he competed for Kaulig Racing on the Chicago Street Course this past July, when he was unfortunately taken out in an early wreck after qualifying 19th. He has never competed in an Xfinity Series race.

Beyond this weekend, the team have only confirmed one more driver for the No. 11 Chevrolet this season, and that driver is Daniel Hemric, another former full-time Kaulig Racing driver (both Cup and Xfinity) who now competes full-time for McAnally-Hilgemann Racing in the Truck Series.

Hemric set to compete in the regular season finale at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway, marking his first Xfinity Series start since 2023. The team have yet to confirm any drivers for the No. 11 car for the upcoming three-round, seven-race playoffs.

The CW Network is set to provide live coverage of the Pacific Office Automation 147 from Portland International Raceway starting at 7:30 p.m. ET this Saturday, August 30. Begin a free trial of FuboTV and don't miss any of the action!