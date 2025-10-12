NASCAR Cup driver penalized following playoff elimination

Trackhouse Racing’s Ross Chastain initially qualified 15th for Sunday afternoon’s NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, but he will not retain that starting position.

Chastain hit the wall yesterday, and the No. 1 team made fixes to the No. 1 Chevrolet which have necessitated a drop to the rear of the field before this 267-lap South Point 400 around the four-turn, 1.5-mile (2.414-kilometer) Las Vegas, Nevada oval.

Because of how this process works, all drivers set to start behind Chastain on the inside lane are set to move up a row; not everyone who qualified behind him will move up a single spot.

Chastain was eliminated from playoff contention on the final lap of this past Sunday afternoon’s round of 12 cutoff race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval. Reigning series champion Joey Logano of Team Penske secured the eighth and final spot in the semifinal round.

After Chastain’s penalty, here is an updated look at the starting lineup for Sunday’s South Point 400 at Las Vegas. Further grid penalties are still possible but have not yet been announced.

NASCAR Cup Series starting lineup at Las Vegas

1st - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

2nd - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

3rd - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

4th - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

5th - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

6th - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

7th - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

8th - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

9th - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

10th - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

11th - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

12th - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

13th - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

14th - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

15th - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

16th - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford

17th - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

18th - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

19th - Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Ford

20th - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

21st - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

22nd - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

23rd - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

24th - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet

25th - Justin Haley, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

26th - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

27th - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

28th - Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford

29th - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

30th - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

31st - Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota

32nd - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

33rd - Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

34th - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

35th - J.J. Yeley, No. 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet

36th - Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford

37th - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

38th - Katherine Legge, No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet

Tune in to USA Network today at 5:30 p.m. ET for live coverage of the round of 8 opener from Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Begin a free trial of FuboTV today and don’t miss any of the South Point 400 action!