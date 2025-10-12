NASCAR Cup driver penalized following playoff elimination

Trackhouse Racing’s Ross Chastain initially qualified 15th for Sunday afternoon’s NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, but he will not retain that starting position.
Chastain hit the wall yesterday, and the No. 1 team made fixes to the No. 1 Chevrolet which have necessitated a drop to the rear of the field before this 267-lap South Point 400 around the four-turn, 1.5-mile (2.414-kilometer) Las Vegas, Nevada oval.
Because of how this process works, all drivers set to start behind Chastain on the inside lane are set to move up a row; not everyone who qualified behind him will move up a single spot.
Chastain was eliminated from playoff contention on the final lap of this past Sunday afternoon’s round of 12 cutoff race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval. Reigning series champion Joey Logano of Team Penske secured the eighth and final spot in the semifinal round.
After Chastain’s penalty, here is an updated look at the starting lineup for Sunday’s South Point 400 at Las Vegas. Further grid penalties are still possible but have not yet been announced.
NASCAR Cup Series starting lineup at Las Vegas
1st - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
2nd - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
3rd - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
4th - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
5th - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
6th - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
7th - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
8th - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
9th - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
10th - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
11th - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
12th - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
13th - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
14th - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
15th - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
16th - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford
17th - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
18th - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
19th - Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Ford
20th - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
21st - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
22nd - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
23rd - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
24th - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet
25th - Justin Haley, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
26th - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
27th - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
28th - Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford
29th - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
30th - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
31st - Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota
32nd - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
33rd - Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
34th - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
35th - J.J. Yeley, No. 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet
36th - Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford
37th - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
38th - Katherine Legge, No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet
Tune in to USA Network today at 5:30 p.m. ET for live coverage of the round of 8 opener from Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Begin a free trial of FuboTV today and don’t miss any of the South Point 400 action!