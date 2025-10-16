NASCAR Cup driver out for the season after 31st place finish

Katherine Legge's first partial NASCAR Cup Series season has come to a close following her 31st place finish at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, as she is not scheduled to compete in any of the season's final three races at Talladega Superspeedway, Martinsville Speedway, or Phoenix Raceway.

Legge has come a long way in year number one driving the No. 78 Chevrolet for Live Fast Motorsports, as her series debut at Phoenix in March was one of the more maligned Cup debuts in recent memory.

But she went on to qualify for the race at the Chicago Street Course after she was a popular pick to become the first non-Daytona 500 DNQ since 2018, and by finishing 19th, she delivered the B.J. McLeod-owned team their best ever road or street course race finish in their five-year history.

She added a 17th place finish at Indianapolis Motor Speedway after starting from the back, good for the team's best ever finish in a non-drafting oval race. She finished all six races she started after her eventful Phoenix debut.

Katherine Legge's first season wraps up at Las Vegas

This weekend at Talladega is the last race on the 2025 schedule in which the No. 78 Chevrolet is currently entered, and it's McLeod, not Legge, who is set to drive it. Legge, whose Las Vegas start was her first at the Cup level on a 1.5-mile oval, has yet to make a Cup Series start on a superspeedway, and that won't change this year.

Since failing to qualify for the Daytona 500, McLeod has competed in each Cup Series superspeedway race, and his 16th place finish at Atlanta Motor Speedway was the team's third-best finish ever. He was knocked out of the April race at Talladega but placed 22nd there in October 2024.

Live Fast Motorsports do not plan to compete in either one of the season's final two races at Martinsville Speedway or Phoenix.

