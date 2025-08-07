NASCAR Cup driver set for Watkins Glen return, first time since 2015

NY Racing Team are one of several teams that have competed part-time throughout the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season, and J.J. Yeley has been the team's primary driver of the No. 44 Chevrolet for the second year in a row.

Yeley made his seventh appearance (sixth start; he failed to qualify for the season-opening Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway) of the season three weekends ago at Dover Motor Speedway, and he was scored with a 34th place DNF after pulling out of the race late due to fatigue.

It marked back-to-back DNFs for the team, as Brennan Poole, who hadn't competed in the Cup Series since 2023, returned at Pocono Raceway and was knocked out with a drivetrain issue.

In six starts, Yeley has finished three races this year. His best finish of the season is a 32nd place finish at Talladega Superspeedway in April. He is set to try to better that effort this weekend at Watkins Glen International, a venue at which he has not competed since 2015.

J.J. Yeley, NY Racing Team back at Watkins Glen

In fact, Yeley has not run any Cup Series road course races since 2022, when he competed at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval for Rick Ware Racing. That start is his lone road course start since 2020.

Yeley finished in 30th place in his most recent Watkins Glen start for BK Racing back in 2015. In 18 career road course starts, his best result came at Watkins Glen in 2007, when he placed 18th for Joe Gibbs Racing. His 2022 Charlotte Roval result was 32nd.

Though the No. 44 car is a part-time non-chartered (open) car, it is locked into Sunday's 90-lap Go Bowling at The Glen around the eight-turn, 2.454-mile (3.949-kilometer) Watkins Glen International road course in Watkins Glen, New York, as there are only three others on the entry list.

Those other three are the No. 66 Garage 66 Ford, which is set to be driven by Josh Bilicki; the No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet, which is set to be driven by Katherine Legge; and the No. 87 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet, which is set to be driven by Connor Zilisch.

Live coverage of the Go Bowling at The Glen from Watkins Glen International is scheduled to begin on USA Network at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, August 10. Begin a free trial of FuboTV today and don't miss the final road course race of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series regular season!