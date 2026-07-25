NASCAR Cup driver and team out for Brickyard 400 after another DNF

Garage 66 (MBM Motorsports) have had a busy year, running part-time with several different drivers throughout the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season, which began with Casey Mears qualifying the Carl Long-owned team for their first Daytona 500 since 2020.

Mears is one of four drivers who have driven the No. 66 Ford at any point in 2026, although it was Chad Finchum who did so a week ago in the series' first points race at North Wilkesboro Speedway since 1996.

Finchum, who leads the team with six starts this season, was knocked out of that race with a late rear gear issue, marking his second DNF of the season and first since his season debut at Bristol Motor Speedway back in April.

His pair of 28th place finishes at Talladega Superspeedway in April and Nashville Superspeedway in May are the best finishes of his career and also the team's two best finishes of the 2026 season.

Garage 66 out for Brickyard 400

Garage 66 do plan to compete in at least five more races this season, with Finchum expected to run at least one of those four, but this Sunday's Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway will not be one of them.

Josh Bilicki, who competed for Watkins Glen International in May and was supposed to compete at Chicagoland Speedway earlier this month before the team withdrew from the entry list, is lined up to run the September playoff race at Bristol.

The team also plan to run the August race at Richmond Raceway, the September playoff race at Darlington Raceway, and the October playoff races at both Charlotte Motor Speedway and Talladega.

Aside from Mears, Finchum, and Bilicki, Timmy Hill has spent time behind the wheel of the No. 66 car this year, doing so at both Darlington in March and Charlotte in May.

Indianapolis Motor Speedway is set to host the Brickyard 400 at 2:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, July 26, with TNT set to provide live coverage. Tune in and don't miss the broadcast of the championship round of this year's NASCAR In-Season Challenge tournament!