NASCAR Cup race at Atlanta not being shown live on Fox Sports 1

The 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season got underway just under a week ago with the 68th annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway, although Fox's coverage actually got underway a week and a half prior with the preseason Cook Out Clash exhibition race at Bowman Gray Stadium.

Under NASCAR's media rights agreement, a seven-year deal worth $7.7 billion that went into effect ahead of the 2025 season, Fox is only responsible for the season's first 14 races, including the two exhibition races.

Unlike the previous agreement, when Fox was responsible for the first 18 race and NBC was responsible for the final 20, the majority of Fox's races are actually on Fox Sports 1 rather than Fox. However, this weekend's race at EchoPark Speedway, formerly known as Atlanta Motor Speedway, is not one of them.

Atlanta race not being shown on Fox Sports 1

Just like the Clash and the Daytona 500, Sunday's 260-lap Autotrader 400 around the four-turn, 1.54-mile (2.478-kilometer) Hampton, Georgia oval is set to be shown live on Fox.

Next weekend's race at Circuit of the Americas is also set to be shown live on Fox, but beyond that, eight of the remaining 10 races on Fox's portion of the broadcast schedule are set to be shown live on Fox Sports 1, with the two exceptions being the April races at Kansas Speedway and Talladega Superspeedway.

Coverage is set to shift over to Amazon Prime Video for five races after May's relocated All-Star Race at Dover Motor Speedway, and TNT Sports is set to take over for the five races of NASCAR's second annual In-Season Challenge after that.

NBC is set to wrap up the year with 14 races, although just four are set to be shown on NBC; the other 10 are set to be shown on USA Network.

Fox's broadcast booth consists of lead announcer Mike Joy and analysts Clint Bowyer and Kevin Harvick, and that is true whether a race is shown live on Fox or Fox Sports 1.

