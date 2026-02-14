2026 Daytona 500 not being shown live on Fox Sports 1

Fox got the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season unofficially underway a week and a half ago at Bowman Gray Stadium, after the Cook Out Clash was delayed three total times due to snow in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

Fox is responsible for the season's first 14 races (12 points races) for the second year in a row, after having been responsible for the first 18 (16) before the new seven-year, $7.7 billion media rights agreement went into effect ahead of the 2025 season.

Unlike under the old agreement, the majority of the races on Fox are actually set to be shown live on Fox Sports 1, eight of 14 to be exact. Although Daytona 500 qualifying and the two America 250 Florida Duel races don't count toward that tally, they were also shown live on Fox Sports 1 as opposed to Fox itself.

However, the Daytona 500 is not one of those races.

Daytona 500 not being shown live on Fox Sports 1

Like the Clash, Sunday's 68th running of the 200-lap "Great American Race" around the four-turn, 2.5-mile (4.023-kilometer) high-banked Daytona Beach, Florida oval is set to be shown live on Fox.

In fact, the season's first three races are set to be shown on Fox, four including the Clash. Fox Sports 1's first race is not scheduled until Sunday, March 8 at Phoenix Raceway. The NTT IndyCar Series is also set to compete at the venue during the same weekend, with the IndyCar race set to be shown live on Fox one day prior.

Fox's portion of the Cup Series broadcast schedule is set to extend through mid-May with the newly relocated All-Star Race at Dover Motor Speedway. Mike Joy is the lead announcer for the 26th straight season, and Clint Bowyer and Kevin Harvick are both back as analysts, having joined the team in 2021 and 2024, respectively.

The broadcast booth consists of this trio whether a race is shown live on Fox or Fox Sports 1.

Tune in to Fox at 2:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, February 15 for the live broadcast of the 68th annual Daytona 500 from Daytona International Speedway. Begin a free trial of FuboTV if you have not already had a chance to do so and catch all of the action from the "World Center of Racing"!