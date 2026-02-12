NASCAR Daytona Duel races not being shown live on Fox

Wednesday night's single-car qualifying session (full results here) at Daytona International Speedway set the front row for Sunday's 68th annual Daytona 500, with Richard Childress Racing's Kyle Busch taking the pole position and Joe Gibbs Racing's Chase Briscoe set to start beside him on the front row.

It also set the full starting lineups for Thursday night's two 60-lap America 250 Florida Duel races around the four-turn, 2.5-mile (4.023-kilometer) high-banked Daytona Beach, Florida oval.

The results of those races are set to determine the full 41-car starting lineup for Sunday's 200-lap race, as well as which four drivers of non-chartered (open) cars will ultimately fail to qualify and be sent home.

And just like the qualifying session, the Duel races will not be shown live on Fox.

Daytona Duel races not being shown live on Fox

Fox is set to open up the 2026 season with three consecutive races (four including last week's Cook Out Clash exhibition race at Bowman Gray Stadium), but Fox's season-opening portion of the broadcast schedule continues to be split between Fox and Fox Sports 1.

Although the Daytona 500 is one of the six races set to be shown live on Fox, the Duel races are set to be shown live on Fox Sports 1 instead.

Fox's portion of the schedule is set to consist of 14 races (12 points races) for the second year in a row under the sport's new seven-year, $7.7 billion media rights agreement. Prior to 2025, Fox had been responsible for 18 events (16 points races), and a majority of those events were actually on Fox as opposed to Fox Sports 1.

The broadcast booth for both Fox and Fox Sports 1 consists of Mike Joy as the lead announcer for the 26th year in a row, as well as Clint Bowyer and Kevin Harvick as analysts. Bowyer has been with the team since 2021, and Harvick has been with the team since 2024.

Fox Sports 1's live coverage of the America 250 Florida Duel races is set to begin at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday night.