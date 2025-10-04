NASCAR Cup race at the Charlotte Roval not being shown live on NBC

The round of 12 of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs is scheduled to come to an end this Sunday afternoon with the Bank of America Roval 400 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval, the one and only road course on the playoff schedule.

NBC's season-ending 14-race portion of the broadcast schedule began in early August at Iowa Speedway, but you have to go back to the August regular season finale at Daytona International Speedway six weekends ago to find the most recent race (and the only race) shown live on NBC this year.

And that is set to remain the case for yet another week, as just like the first five races of the playoffs, Sunday's 109-lap race around the 17-turn, 2.32-mile (3.734-kilometer) Concord, North Carolina course will also not be shown live on NBC.

Charlotte Roval playoff race not being shown live on NBC

Dating back to 2022, the year after NBC Sports Network shut down, USA Network has been the alternate channel during NBC's portion of the broadcast schedule, similar to how Fox Sports 1 is the alternate channel during Fox's season-opening slate.

Prior to 2025, which is year number one of NASCAR's new seven-year, $7.7 billion media rights deal with not only existing partners Fox and NBC but newcomer Amazon Prime Video and returning partner TNT Sports, Fox had been responsible for 18 races (16 points races) to start the season while NBC had been responsible for 20, including the entire four-round, 10-race playoffs, to wrap it up.

Most of Fox's races were on Fox rather than Fox Sports 1, but this year, things changed, and nine of Fox's reduced total of 14 races were on Fox Sports 1. Likewise, NBC and USA Network had each been responsible for 10 races under the old deal. While USA Network remained at 10 this year, NBC dropped all the way down to four.

USA Network's current run isn't scheduled to end this weekend either. The round of 8 opener at Las Vegas Motor Speedway is also set to be shown live on USA, rather than NBC. Following the Las Vegas race, NBC is set to have shown just one of 11 races since the switch from TNT Sports over the summer.

After the Las Vegas race, however, NBC is then set to wrap up the season with three consecutive races at Talladega Superspeedway, Martinsville Speedway, and Phoenix Raceway.

Regardless of whether a race is shown live on NBC or USA Network, the broadcast booth consists of the same trio, with second-year man Leigh Diffey serving as the lead announcer alongside longtime color commentators Jeff Burton and Steve Letarte.

USA Network's live coverage of the Bank of America Roval 400 from the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval is scheduled to begin at 3:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, October 5. Which six drivers will punch their tickets to the round of 8 and join Team Penske's Ryan Blaney and Hendrick Motorsports' Chase Elliott in the semifinals? Start a free trial of FuboTV and don't miss any of the action!