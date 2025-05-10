NASCAR Cup race at Kansas not being shown live on Fox

There are just two races remaining on Fox's portion of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series broadcast schedule before Amazon Prime Video and TNT Sports, the two new partners introduced as a part of the new seven-year, $7.7 billion media rights agreement, are set to take over for five races each.

Fox's season-opening portion of the schedule was reduced from 18 races to 14 to make way for Amazon Prime Video and TNT Sports, with 12 of those 14 being points races. The other two are the preseason Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium, which took place in early February, and the upcoming All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway.

But out of Fox's 14 races, only five are actually on Fox, and those five races have already come and gone. Both races remaining on Fox's portion of the schedule, including Sunday afternoon's AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway, are set to be shown live on Fox Sports 1 instead.

NASCAR Cup race at Kansas not being shown on Fox

Sunday's 267-lap race around the four-turn, 1.5-mile (2.414-kilometer) Kansas City, Kansas oval is the eighth of nine races set to be shown on Fox Sports 1 this year. Previously, Fox had been responsible for the majority of the races during the Fox portion of the calendar, but the new media rights deal has seen Fox Sports 1 take over that role.

In fact, since the race at Circuit of the Americas on the first weekend in March, only one Cup Series race has been shown live on Fox, and that was the race at Talladega Superspeedway on the final weekend in April.

Next Sunday's All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro is set to wrap up Fox's portion of the broadcast schedule, and it is also set to mark the ninth out of 10 races on Fox Sports 1 after Fox opened up the season airing four consecutive events, including the preseason exhibition race.

NBC has seen a similar shift take place

Like Fox's season-opening portion of the broadcast schedule, NBC's season-ending portion has also been reduced to make way for Amazon Prime Video and TNT Sports. NBC's portion has decreased from 20 races to 14, and after an even split of races on NBC and USA Network last year, the majority are set to be shown on USA Network this year.

Of those 14 races, just four are set to be shown on NBC, while the other 10 are set to be shown on USA Network, which replaced NBC Sports Network as the NBCUniversal-owned alternate channel during NBC's portion of the schedule after NBC Sports Network shut down at the end of 2021.

Amazon Prime Video's coverage is set to kick off with the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Sunday, May 25. TNT Sports' coverage is set to kick off with the Quaker State 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Saturday, June 28.

NBC's coverage is set to kick off with the Iowa Corn 350 at Iowa Speedway on Sunday, August 3, though that race, plus the next two, are set to be shown live on USA Network. The first race of the year actually set to be shown on NBC is the Coke Zero Sugar 400, which is scheduled to wrap up the 26-race regular season at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, August 23.

