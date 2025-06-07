NASCAR Cup race at Michigan not being shown live on Fox

Michigan International Speedway's NASCAR Cup Series race last year was contested in mid-August, meaning it was a part of NBC's portion of the broadcast schedule (and shown live on USA Network, the NBCUniversal-owned alternate channel which effectively replaced NBC Sports Network after NBC Sports Network shut down in 2021).

But this year's 200-lap FireKeepers Casino 400 around the four-turn, 2.0-mile (3.219-kilometer) Brooklyn, Michigan oval was moved up to early June.

This would have traditionally made it a part of Fox's portion of the schedule, but the 2025 season is the first season of a new seven-year, $7.7 billion media rights deal which NASCAR agreed to last year.

Michigan NASCAR Cup Series race not being shown live on Fox

In addition to existing partners Fox and NBC, the new broadcast deal also includes Amazon Prime Video and TNT Sports, which were each given five races.

As a result, Fox's season-opening portion of the broadcast schedule dropped from 18 races (16 points races) to 14 (12), and NBC's season-ending portion dropped from 20 to 14.

After Fox's portion, which included only five races on actual Fox and nine on Fox Sports 1, wrapped up with the exhibition All-Star Race from North Wilkesboro Speedway in mid-May, Amazon Prime Video aired its first two races from Charlotte Motor Speedway and Nashville Superspeedway.

Amazon Prime Video is set to air its third race this weekend from Michigan. Its remaining two races are set to be shown live from Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez and Pocono Raceway.

TNT Sports is set to take over with the race at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Saturday, June 28 and is responsible for the entirety of NASCAR's first ever five-race in-season tournament.

Adam Alexander is the lead announcer of the Amazon Prime Video broadcast booth, and both Steve Letarte and Dale Earnhardt Jr. are the color commentators. This trio is also set to comprise the TNT Sports broadcast booth.

NBC's portion, which is actually set to consist of four races on actual NBC and 10 on USA Network, is set to begin with the race at Iowa Speedway on Sunday, August 3. Leigh Diffey is set to be the lead announcer, and Letarte and Jeff Burton are set to serve as the color commentators.

Tune in to Amazon Prime Video this Sunday, June 8 at 2:00 p.m. ET for the live broadcast of the FireKeepers Casino 400 from Michigan International Speedway.