NASCAR Cup race at Nashville not being shown live on Fox

Amazon Prime Video, one of the two new partners introduced as a part of NASCAR's new seven-year, $7.7 billion broadcast deal, debuted at Charlotte Motor Speedway for this past Sunday night's Coca-Cola 600, and for the most part, fans loved the broadcast.

It's no secret that there has been mounting frustration with Fox over the years, so a lot of fans were excited to see Fox's portion of the calendar wrap up several weeks earlier than it did under the previous agreement, when Fox was responsible for the season's first 18 races (16 points races) and NBC was responsible for the final 20.

In 2025, Amazon Prime Video and fellow newcomer TNT Sports are each responsible for five races, and to make room, Fox's portion of the calendar was reduced by four races, while NBC's was reduced by six.

Race number two on Amazon Prime Video is set to be shown live this weekend from Nashville Superspeedway.

Nashville NASCAR Cup race not being shown on Fox

The Nashville race actually took place four weekends later last year than it does this year, so last year's race was shown live on NBC, not Fox.

Sunday's Cracker Barrel 400 is set to be a 300-lap race around the four-turn, 1.333-mile (2.145-kilometer) Lebanon, Tennessee oval.

The remaining three races on Amazon Prime Video's portion of the calendar are scheduled to take place at Michigan International Speedway on Sunday, June 8; Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez on Sunday, June 15; and Pocono Raceway on Sunday, June 22.

TNT Sports' five-race portion of the schedule, which consists of the entire inaugural five-race in-season tournament, is scheduled to get underway on Saturday, June 28 with the race at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

NBC's portion is scheduled to get underway with the race at Iowa Speedway on Sunday, August 3, though that race is actually set to be shown live on USA Network, which is responsible for 10 of 14 races following the switch to NBC.

USA Network took over from NBC Sports Network as the alternate NBCUniversal-owned channel during NBC's portion of the broadcast calendar after NBC Sports Network shut down in late 2021.

NBC is only actually responsible for four races this year, including the regular season finale at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, August 23, plus final three races of the playoffs at Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday, October 19; Martinsville Speedway on Sunday, October 26; and Phoenix Raceway on Sunday, November 1.

Tune in to Amazon Prime Video this Sunday, June 1 at 7:00 p.m. ET for the live broadcast of the Cracker Barrel 400 from Nashville Superspeedway.