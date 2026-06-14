NASCAR Cup race at Pocono not being shown live on Fox: How to watch

Under the old NASCAR media rights agreement, which was in effect from 2015 to 2024, the season's 16th points race would have been shown live on either Fox or Fox Sports 1, and it would have been the final race before the switch to NBC for the 20-race slate to wrap up the season.

But Fox's season-opening portion of the broadcast schedule dropped from 18 races (16 points races) to 14 (12) as a result of the new seven-year, $7.7 billion agreement, which added Amazon Prime Video and TNT Sports into the fold for five races each ahead of the 2025 season.

Prime Video's five-race slate began three weekends ago at Charlotte Motor Speedway and has since included the races at Nashville Superspeedway and Michigan International Speedway.

Pocono NASCAR race not being shown on NBC

This Sunday's Great American Getaway 400 at Pocono Raceway is the fourth of five races on the schedule for Prime Video's second season as a Cup Series broadcast partner. Beyond this weekend, only next weekend's race at the new Coronado Street Circuit, officially named Qualcomm Circuit, remains before the series is set to shift over to TNT Sports for five events.

TNT Sports' five-race schedule is set to begin in late June with the race at Sonoma Raceway, but the broadcast booth is notably set to remain the same. The Prime trio of Adam Alexander, Dale Earnhardt Jr., and Steve Letarte are once again set to be in the booth for TNT as well.

NBC is set to take over for the remainder of the year beginning in August at Iowa Speedway, although much like how the majority of Fox's races were actually shown live on Fox Sports 1, rather than main Fox, the majority of NBC's races are set to be shown live on USA Network. Of NBC's 14 races, just four are set to be shown live on main NBC.

Tune in to Prime Video this Sunday, June 14 at 1:00 p.m. ET, moved up from 3:00 p.m. ET due to the threat of bad weather, for the live broadcast of the Great American Getaway 400 from Pocono Raceway. Don't miss any of the action from the Tricky Triangle!