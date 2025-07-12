NASCAR Cup race at Sonoma not being shown live on NBC

Sonoma Raceway has traditionally hosted its NASCAR Cup Series race in June to wrap up Fox's portion of the broadcast schedule. With this year's race set for this weekend (mid-July), making it the latest ever Cup race at the venue, that would have placed it within NBC's portion.

However, the 2025 season marks the start of NASCAR's new seven-year, $7.7 billion media rights deal, which shook some things up.

This deal features not only Fox and NBC but newcomers Amazon Prime Video and TNT Sports. Fox dropped four races (from 18 races and 16 points races to 14 races and 12 points races) and NBC dropped six races (from 20 to 14) to give Prime and TNT five races each.

Prime took over after the All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway, kicking off their five-race stint in late May with the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, a crown jewel race that was arguably Fox's biggest loss of the new agreement. After airing five races, Prime was replaced by TNT at Atlanta Motor Speedway in late June.

Sonoma NASCAR race to be shown on TNT Sports

TNT, which was a NASCAR broadcast partner up until the previous 10-year deal began in 2015, was awarded the entirety of the first-ever five-race in-season tournament, officially known as the "In-Season Challenge". The second race was contested at the Chicago Street Course last Sunday afternoon.

The 32-driver bracket has been narrowed down to 16 and then to eight over these two races, and the third race is set to be shown live on TNT Sports from Sonoma this weekend to narrow it down to four.

This tournament is also set to feature races at Dover Motor Speedway (semifinals) next Sunday, July 20 and Indianapolis Motor Speedway (championship) on Sunday, July 27. After that, TNT Sports' coverage is set to wrap up for the year, and the shift to NBC is set to take place.

Much like Fox's races were split up between Fox and Fox Sports 1, NBC's races are set to continue being split up between NBC and USA Network.

NBC's portion of the schedule is set to kick off with the race at Iowa Speedway on Sunday, August 3, but the first three races are set to be shown on USA, with NBC's first actual race slated to be the regular season finale at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, August 23.

NBC's only other three races on this year's schedule are set to be the final three races of the playoffs at Talladega Superspeedway, Martinsville Speedway, and Phoenix Raceway.

As for this weekend, tune in to TNT Sports at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, July 13 for the live broadcast of the Toyota/Save Mart 350 from Sonoma Raceway.