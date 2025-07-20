NASCAR Cup Series at Dover: Full Monster Mile results

Dover Motor Speedway was the subject of one of the NASCAR Cup Series' most significant schedule shifts from the 2024 season to the 2025 season, with its April race being pushed back to July.
The Monster Mile, a four-turn, 1.0-mile (1.609-kilometer) high-banked oval in Dover, Delaware, had been on the schedule twice per year through 2020, and it hosted a playoff race up until 2019. Now its only role as anything other than a standard regular season race is its role in hosting the semifinal race in the sport's first-ever in-season tournament.
Sunday's 400-lap Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 is set to determine whether Kaulig Racing's Ty Dillon or Legacy Motor Club's John Hunter Nemechek matches up against Joe Gibbs Racing's Ty Gibbs or 23XI Racing's Tyler Reddick in next weekend's tournament championship at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
Hendrick Motorsports' Chase Elliott took the pole position for Sunday's race based on NASCAR's qualifying formula after Saturday's qualifying session was canceled due to rain, and Joe Gibbs Racing's Chase Briscoe started beside him on the front row.
A full starting lineup can be found here.
Follow along with our Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 updates from Dover.
NASCAR at Dover: Stage 1 results
1st - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
2nd - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
3rd - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
4th - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
5th - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
6th - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
7th - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
8th - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
9th - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
10th - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
NASCAR at Dover: Stage 2 results
1st - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
2nd - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
3rd - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
4th - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
5th - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
6th - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
7th - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
8th - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
9th - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
10th - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
NASCAR at Dover: Full Monster Mile race results
1st - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
2nd - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
3rd - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
4th - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
5th - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
6th - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
7th - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
8th - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
9th - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
10th - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
11th - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
12th - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
13th - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
14th - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
15th - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
16th - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
17th - Justin Haley, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
18th - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
19th - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford
20th - Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
21st - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
22nd - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
23rd - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet
24th - Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota
25th - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
26th - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
27th - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
28th - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
29th - Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Ford
30th - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
31st - Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford
32nd - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
33rd - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
34th - J.J. Yeley, No. 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet
35th - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
36th - Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford
37th - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
The 22nd race of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series regular season, and also the fifth and final race of the tournament, is the Brickyard 400, which is scheduled to take place on Sunday, July 27. TNT Sports is set to provide live coverage from Indianapolis Motor Speedway beginning at 2:00 p.m. ET.