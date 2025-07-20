NASCAR Cup Series at Dover: Full Monster Mile results

Dover Motor Speedway was the subject of one of the NASCAR Cup Series' most significant schedule shifts from the 2024 season to the 2025 season, with its April race being pushed back to July.

The Monster Mile, a four-turn, 1.0-mile (1.609-kilometer) high-banked oval in Dover, Delaware, had been on the schedule twice per year through 2020, and it hosted a playoff race up until 2019. Now its only role as anything other than a standard regular season race is its role in hosting the semifinal race in the sport's first-ever in-season tournament.

Sunday's 400-lap Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 is set to determine whether Kaulig Racing's Ty Dillon or Legacy Motor Club's John Hunter Nemechek matches up against Joe Gibbs Racing's Ty Gibbs or 23XI Racing's Tyler Reddick in next weekend's tournament championship at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Hendrick Motorsports' Chase Elliott took the pole position for Sunday's race based on NASCAR's qualifying formula after Saturday's qualifying session was canceled due to rain, and Joe Gibbs Racing's Chase Briscoe started beside him on the front row.

NASCAR at Dover: Stage 1 results

1st - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



2nd - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



3rd - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



4th - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



5th - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



6th - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



7th - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



8th - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet



9th - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford



10th - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

NASCAR at Dover: Stage 2 results

1st - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



2nd - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



3rd - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



4th - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



5th - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



6th - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



7th - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



8th - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



9th - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford



10th - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

NASCAR at Dover: Full Monster Mile race results

1st - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

2nd - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

3rd - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

4th - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

5th - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

6th - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

7th - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

8th - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

9th - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

10th - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

11th - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

12th - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

13th - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

14th - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

15th - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

16th - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

17th - Justin Haley, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

18th - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

19th - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford

20th - Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

21st - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

22nd - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

23rd - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet

24th - Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota

25th - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

26th - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

27th - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

28th - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

29th - Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Ford

30th - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

31st - Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford

32nd - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

33rd - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

34th - J.J. Yeley, No. 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet

35th - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

36th - Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford

37th - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

The 22nd race of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series regular season, and also the fifth and final race of the tournament, is the Brickyard 400, which is scheduled to take place on Sunday, July 27. TNT Sports is set to provide live coverage from Indianapolis Motor Speedway beginning at 2:00 p.m. ET.