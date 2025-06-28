NASCAR Cup Series at Atlanta: Full Quaker State 400 results

Just two tracks are on the 26-race 2025 NASCAR Cup Series regular season schedule twice, and one of them is Atlanta Motor Speedway. Atlanta, which is now officially known as EchoPark Speedway for sponsorship purposes, hosted the season's second race back in February, and now it is the host of race number 18 this Saturday night.
The Quaker State 400 is a 260-lap race around the four-turn, 1.54-mile (2.478-kilometer) Hampton, Georgia oval. Last year's race was a playoff race, but the race has shifted back to July, which is where it had been since getting its second date back in 2021. This year's race also kicks off NASCAR's inaugural five-race in-season tournament.
The only other track on the regular season schedule twice is Daytona International Speedway, which hosted the season-opening Daytona 500 a week before Atlanta's first race of the year and is also scheduled to host the regular season finale in August.
Atlanta, since its post-2021 repave and reconfiguration, is considered a superspeedway like Daytona and Talladega Superspeedway, since it races much more like a superspeedway than a typical mile-and-a-half oval.
Team Penske's Joey Logano took the pole position for Saturday night's Quaker State 400 in Friday evening's qualifying session, and Wood Brothers Racing's Josh Berry joined him on the front row.
NASCAR at Atlanta: Stage 1 results
1st - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
2nd - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
3rd - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
4th - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
5th - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
6th - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet
7th - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
8th - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
9th - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
10th - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
NASCAR at Atlanta: Stage 2 results
1st - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
2nd - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
3rd - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
4th - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
5th - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
6th - Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
7th - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
8th - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
9th - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
10th - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
NASCAR at Atlanta: Full Quaker State 400 results
1st - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
2nd - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
3rd - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
4th - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
5th - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
6th - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet
7th - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
8th - Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
9th - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
10th - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
11th - Connor Zilisch, No. 87 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
12th - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
13th - Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford
14th - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
15th - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford
16th - B.J. McLeod, No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet
17th - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
18th - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
19th - Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Ford
20th - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
21st - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
22nd - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
23rd - Justin Haley, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
24th - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
25th - Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford
26th - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
27th - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
28th - Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota
29th - David Starr, No. 66 Garage 66 Ford
30th - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
31st - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
32nd - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
33rd - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
34th - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
35th - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
36th - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
37th - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
38th - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
39th - Corey LaJoie, No. 01 Rick Ware Racing Ford
40th - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
Race number 19 on the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series calendar is the Grant Park 150, which is set to be shown live on TNT Sports from the Chicago Street Course beginning at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, July 6.