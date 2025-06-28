NASCAR Cup Series at Atlanta: Full Quaker State 400 results

Just two tracks are on the 26-race 2025 NASCAR Cup Series regular season schedule twice, and one of them is Atlanta Motor Speedway. Atlanta, which is now officially known as EchoPark Speedway for sponsorship purposes, hosted the season's second race back in February, and now it is the host of race number 18 this Saturday night.

The Quaker State 400 is a 260-lap race around the four-turn, 1.54-mile (2.478-kilometer) Hampton, Georgia oval. Last year's race was a playoff race, but the race has shifted back to July, which is where it had been since getting its second date back in 2021. This year's race also kicks off NASCAR's inaugural five-race in-season tournament.

The only other track on the regular season schedule twice is Daytona International Speedway, which hosted the season-opening Daytona 500 a week before Atlanta's first race of the year and is also scheduled to host the regular season finale in August.

Atlanta, since its post-2021 repave and reconfiguration, is considered a superspeedway like Daytona and Talladega Superspeedway, since it races much more like a superspeedway than a typical mile-and-a-half oval.

Team Penske's Joey Logano took the pole position for Saturday night's Quaker State 400 in Friday evening's qualifying session, and Wood Brothers Racing's Josh Berry joined him on the front row.

A full starting lineup can be found here.

Follow along with our race updates, specifically the updates of the first two stages and the race itself.

NASCAR at Atlanta: Stage 1 results

1st - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford



2nd - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford



3rd - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford



4th - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



5th - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet



6th - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet



7th - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford



8th - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota



9th - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet



10th - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

NASCAR at Atlanta: Stage 2 results

1st - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota



2nd - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



3rd - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford



4th - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



5th - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota



6th - Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet



7th - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet



8th - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota



9th - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford



10th - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

NASCAR at Atlanta: Full Quaker State 400 results

1st - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

2nd - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

3rd - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

4th - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

5th - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

6th - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet

7th - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

8th - Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

9th - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

10th - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

11th - Connor Zilisch, No. 87 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

12th - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

13th - Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford

14th - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

15th - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford

16th - B.J. McLeod, No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet

17th - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

18th - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

19th - Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Ford

20th - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

21st - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

22nd - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

23rd - Justin Haley, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

24th - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

25th - Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford

26th - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

27th - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

28th - Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota

29th - David Starr, No. 66 Garage 66 Ford

30th - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

31st - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

32nd - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

33rd - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

34th - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

35th - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

36th - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

37th - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

38th - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

39th - Corey LaJoie, No. 01 Rick Ware Racing Ford

40th - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

Race number 19 on the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series calendar is the Grant Park 150, which is set to be shown live on TNT Sports from the Chicago Street Course beginning at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, July 6.