NASCAR Cup Series: Bristol Motor Speedway updates, full race results

For the third weekend in a row, the NASCAR Cup Series is set to compete at a venue which is also scheduled to host a playoff race later this year, making Sunday's Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway extra important for drivers and teams with championship hopes.
The importance of building a strong notebook in Sunday's 500-lap race around the four-turn, 0.533-mile (0.858-kilometer) high-banked Bristol, Tennessee is perhaps even more important than a strong race result in and of itself.
Joe Gibbs Racing's Denny Hamlin, who enters the weekend having won back-to-back races at Martinsville Speedway and Darlington Raceway, has also won two of three most recent races at Bristol, including the one last spring. Hendrick Motorsports' Kyle Larson is the most recent winner at the "Last Great Colosseum", having won the playoff race in September.
Hendrick Motorsports' Alex Bowman took the pole position for the Food City 500 in Saturday afternoon's qualifying session, and Hyak Motorsports' Ricky Stenhouse Jr. is set to join him on the front row. A full starting lineup can be found here.
Follow along with our updates from Bristol during the Food City 500.
NASCAR at Bristol: Food City 500 Stage 1 results
1st - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
2nd - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
3rd - Justin Haley, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
4th - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
5th - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
6th - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
7th - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
8th - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet
9th - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
10th - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
NASCAR at Bristol: Food City 500 Stage 2 results
1st - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
2nd - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
3rd - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
4th - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
5th - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
6th - Justin Haley, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
7th - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
8th - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
9th - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
10th - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
NASCAR at Bristol: Food City 500 race results
1st - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
2nd - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
3rd - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
4th - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
5th - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
6th - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
7th - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
8th - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
9th - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
10th - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
11th - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
12th - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
13th - Justin Haley, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
14th - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
15th - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
16th - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
17th - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
18th - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
19th - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
20th - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford
21st - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
22nd - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet
23rd - Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford
24th - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
25th - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
26th - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
27th - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
28th - Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota
29th - Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Ford
30th - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
31st - Jesse Love, No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
32nd - Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
33rd - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
34th - Corey LaJoie, No. 01 Rick Ware Racing Ford
35th - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
36th - Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford
37th - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
38th - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
39th - Josh Bilicki, No. 66 Garage 66 Ford
Race number 10 on the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series calendar will not take place next week, as next weekend is the series' lone off weekend of the season, and unlike over the past few years, there will be no race on Easter Sunday. Action is scheduled to resume on Sunday, April 27 with the Jack Link's 500 at Talladega Superspeedway, which is set to be shown live on Fox beginning at 3:00 p.m. ET.