NASCAR Cup Series: Bristol Motor Speedway updates, full race results

For the third weekend in a row, the NASCAR Cup Series is set to compete at a venue which is also scheduled to host a playoff race later this year, making Sunday's Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway extra important for drivers and teams with championship hopes.

The importance of building a strong notebook in Sunday's 500-lap race around the four-turn, 0.533-mile (0.858-kilometer) high-banked Bristol, Tennessee is perhaps even more important than a strong race result in and of itself.

Joe Gibbs Racing's Denny Hamlin, who enters the weekend having won back-to-back races at Martinsville Speedway and Darlington Raceway, has also won two of three most recent races at Bristol, including the one last spring. Hendrick Motorsports' Kyle Larson is the most recent winner at the "Last Great Colosseum", having won the playoff race in September.

Hendrick Motorsports' Alex Bowman took the pole position for the Food City 500 in Saturday afternoon's qualifying session, and Hyak Motorsports' Ricky Stenhouse Jr. is set to join him on the front row. A full starting lineup can be found here.

Follow along with our updates from Bristol during the Food City 500.

NASCAR at Bristol: Food City 500 Stage 1 results

1st - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



2nd - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



3rd - Justin Haley, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet



4th - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



5th - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet



6th - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



7th - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford



8th - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet



9th - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



10th - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

NASCAR at Bristol: Food City 500 Stage 2 results

1st - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



2nd - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



3rd - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



4th - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet



5th - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



6th - Justin Haley, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet



7th - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



8th - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford



9th - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



10th - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

NASCAR at Bristol: Food City 500 race results

1st - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

2nd - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

3rd - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

4th - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

5th - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

6th - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

7th - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

8th - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

9th - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

10th - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

11th - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

12th - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

13th - Justin Haley, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

14th - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

15th - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

16th - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

17th - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

18th - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

19th - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

20th - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford

21st - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

22nd - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet

23rd - Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford

24th - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

25th - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

26th - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

27th - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

28th - Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota

29th - Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Ford

30th - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

31st - Jesse Love, No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

32nd - Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

33rd - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

34th - Corey LaJoie, No. 01 Rick Ware Racing Ford

35th - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

36th - Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford

37th - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

38th - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

39th - Josh Bilicki, No. 66 Garage 66 Ford

Race number 10 on the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series calendar will not take place next week, as next weekend is the series' lone off weekend of the season, and unlike over the past few years, there will be no race on Easter Sunday. Action is scheduled to resume on Sunday, April 27 with the Jack Link's 500 at Talladega Superspeedway, which is set to be shown live on Fox beginning at 3:00 p.m. ET.