NASCAR Cup Series: 2025 Bristol qualifying, full starting lineup

For the third week in a row, the NASCAR Cup Series is scheduled to visit a venue which is also scheduled to host a playoff race, making Sunday's Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway yet another particularly important event on the 26-race regular season calendar.

This race is race number nine of the 2025 season, and it is scheduled to be a 500-lap race around the four-turn, 0.533-mile (0.858-kilometer) high-banked Bristol, Tennessee oval.

The qualifying session is set to be a single-car session with just a single round, thanks to an offseason rule change. Because the "Last Great Colosseum" is a short track, each driver is set to get two qualifying laps as opposed to just one.

And thanks to another rule change, the qualifying order (linked here) was determined by a much simpler two-variable metric, not the four-variable metric that was used from 2020 to 2024. A full breakdown of the new metric can be found here.

There are 39 drivers on the entry list for this weekend, including three in non-chartered (open) entries to go along with the usual 36 chartered cars, all of which have full-time drivers.

Joe Gibbs Racing's Denny Hamlin won at Bristol last March, and Hendrick Motorsports' Kyle Larson won the playoff race in September.

Follow along with our live qualifying updates.

NASCAR Cup Series starting lineup at Bristol

1st - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



2nd - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet



3rd - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



4th - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



5th - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford



6th - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



7th - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



8th - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet



9th - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet



10th - Justin Haley, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet



11th - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford



12th - Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet



13th - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet



14th - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



15th - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet



16th - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford



17th - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet



18th - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford



19th - Jesse Love, No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet



20th - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



21st - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford



22nd - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota



23rd - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet



24th - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford



25th - Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota



26th - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



27th - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota



28th - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota



29th - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford



30th - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford



31st - Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford



32nd - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota



33rd - Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Ford



34th - Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford



35th - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet



36th - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet



37th - Corey LaJoie, No. 01 Rick Ware Racing Ford



38th - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford



39th - Josh Bilicki, No. 66 Garage 66 Ford

Fox Sports 1 is set to provide live coverage of the Food City 500 from Bristol Motor Speedway beginning at 3:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, April 13.