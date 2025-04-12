Beyond the Flag
NASCAR Cup Series: 2025 Bristol qualifying, full starting lineup

The NASCAR Cup Series is set for the first of its two races at Bristol Motor Speedway during the 2025 season.
Food City 500, Bristol Motor Speedway, NASCAR
Food City 500, Bristol Motor Speedway, NASCAR | Jonathan Bachman/GettyImages

For the third week in a row, the NASCAR Cup Series is scheduled to visit a venue which is also scheduled to host a playoff race, making Sunday's Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway yet another particularly important event on the 26-race regular season calendar.

This race is race number nine of the 2025 season, and it is scheduled to be a 500-lap race around the four-turn, 0.533-mile (0.858-kilometer) high-banked Bristol, Tennessee oval.

The qualifying session is set to be a single-car session with just a single round, thanks to an offseason rule change. Because the "Last Great Colosseum" is a short track, each driver is set to get two qualifying laps as opposed to just one.

And thanks to another rule change, the qualifying order (linked here) was determined by a much simpler two-variable metric, not the four-variable metric that was used from 2020 to 2024. A full breakdown of the new metric can be found here.

There are 39 drivers on the entry list for this weekend, including three in non-chartered (open) entries to go along with the usual 36 chartered cars, all of which have full-time drivers.

Joe Gibbs Racing's Denny Hamlin won at Bristol last March, and Hendrick Motorsports' Kyle Larson won the playoff race in September.

Follow along with our live qualifying updates.

NASCAR Cup Series starting lineup at Bristol

1st - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

2nd - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet

3rd - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

4th - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

5th - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

6th - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

7th - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

8th - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

9th - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

10th - Justin Haley, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

11th - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

12th - Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

13th - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

14th - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

15th - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

16th - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

17th - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

18th - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

19th - Jesse Love, No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

20th - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

21st - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

22nd - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

23rd - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

24th - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

25th - Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota

26th - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

27th - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

28th - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

29th - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford

30th - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

31st - Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford

32nd - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

33rd - Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Ford

34th - Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford

35th - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

36th - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

37th - Corey LaJoie, No. 01 Rick Ware Racing Ford

38th - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

39th - Josh Bilicki, No. 66 Garage 66 Ford

