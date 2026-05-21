NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch dies at the age of 41

Hours after Kyle Busch's family put out a statement saying that the two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion had been hospitalized with a severe illness, NASCAR has confirmed his untimely passing.

The Las Vegas, Nevada native was 41 years old.

NASCAR put out a statement of their own and also shared a statement on behalf of the Busch family, Richard Childress Racing, and the sanctioning body.

We are saddened and heartbroken to share the news of the passing of Kyle Busch, a two-time Cup champion and one of our sport's greatest and fiercest drivers. He was 41 years old.



We extend our deepest condolences to the Busch family, Richard Childress Racing and the entire… pic.twitter.com/FARIF6OKrw — NASCAR (@NASCAR) May 21, 2026

A joint statement on behalf of the Busch family, Richard Childress Racing and NASCAR. pic.twitter.com/7fYGjIqxoJ — NASCAR (@NASCAR) May 21, 2026

Kyle Busch was one of NASCAR's best

Busch, the all-time record holder for NASCAR national series wins, is widely considered one of the greatest drivers to have ever competed in the sport.

In addition to his 63 Cup Series wins and two championships, he holds the record for the most victories in the O'Reilly Auto Parts Series, where he was crowned champion in 2009, with 102, and the most victories in the Craftsman Truck Series with 69.

Busch had just competed in this past weekend's Truck Series race at Dover Motor Speedway, where he earned his final victory, as well as the Cup Series All-Star Race at the same track.

His final Cup win came at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway in June 2023, just months after breaking NASCAR's all-time record for the most consecutive winning Cup Series seasons with 19 when he won in only his second start with Richard Childress Racing at Auto Club Speedway.

He collected four crown jewel wins, including the 2008 Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway, the 2015 and 2016 Brickyard 400s at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, and the 2018 Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, where he had been due to race this weekend. He took his first career Daytona 500 pole position back in February.

Busch's polarizing personality on and off the race track, specifically during his 15 seasons at Joe Gibbs Racing, made him a driver fans either absolutely loved or absolutely loved to root against.

Regardless of who you were, you always knew exactly where the No. 18 M&M's car was on the race track. And for that reason, he was a figure who, in many ways, transcended NASCAR. He put fans in the seats, and we are all better for what he brought to the sport. His memory will remain front and center for generations to come.

He leaves behind his wife Samantha, their son Brexton, and their daughter Lennix. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family as they navigate this unspeakable tragedy.