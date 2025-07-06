NASCAR Cup Series at Chicago: Full Grant Park 165 results

The Chicago Street Course was added to the NASCAR Cup Series schedule in 2023, when it hosted the sport's first-ever street course race.

To this day, the 12-turn, 2.2-mile (3.541-kilometer) temporary street course in Chicago, Illinois is the one and only street circuit on the 36-race Cup Series calendar, though it is one of six non-oval races on the calendar (one of five during the 26-race regular season).

Sunday's 75-lap Grant Park 165 is also the second of five races of NASCAR's inaugural in-season tournament. Atlanta Motor Speedway got things started last Saturday night, and the 32-driver bracket was narrowed down to 16 following Chase Elliott's victory.

Saturday's two-group qualifying session determined the full starting lineup for Sunday's race. Trackhouse Racing's Shane van Gisbergen took the pole position, and Spire Motorsports' Michael McDowell started beside him on the front row. With 41 drivers attempting to qualify and only 40 spots available, 23XI Racing's Corey Heim was left on the outside looking in after a qualifying incident.

NASCAR at Chicago: Full Stage 1 results

1st - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet



2nd - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet



3rd - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota



4th - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



5th - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford



6th - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet



7th - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota



8th - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford



9th - Austin Hill, No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet



10th - Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford

NASCAR at Chicago: Full Stage 2 results

1st - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

2nd - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

3rd - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

4th - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

5th - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

6th - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

7th - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

8th - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

9th - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

10th - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

NASCAR at Chicago: Full Grant Park 165 results

The 20th race of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season is the Toyota/Save Mart 350, which is the third of five races in the inaugural in-season tournament. TNT Sports is set to provide live coverage beginning at 3:30 p.m. ET next Sunday, July 13.