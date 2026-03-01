NASCAR Cup Series at Circuit of the Americas, full COTA race results

Beyond the Flag
After back-to-back superspeedway races to start the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season, the series is at Circuit of the Americas (COTA) for a road course race.
Circuit of the Americas (COTA) is the host of the first of four non-oval races on the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series schedule, after the season opened up with consecutive superspeedway races at Daytona International Speedway and EchoPark Speedway (Atlanta Motor Speedway).

The 2026 season saw a number of changes as it pertains to non-oval tracks, with three of the six on the 2025 schedule removed and a new one added.

Although COTA has been on the schedule since 2021, the current layout has only been used once. NASCAR got away from the Austin, Texas venue's full 20-turn, 3.41-mile (5.488-kilometer) road course and instead opted for the 17-turn, 2.4-mile (3.862-kilometer) course a year ago, and that is the layout that is being utilized in 2026 as well.

23XI Racing's Tyler Reddick took the pole position for Sunday's 95-lap DuraMAX Grand Prix by posting the top lap time in Saturday's group qualifying session, and Trackhouse Racing's Ross Chastain joined him on the front row.

A full starting lineup can be found here.

Follow along with our DuraMAX Grand Prix updates from COTA.

NASCAR Cup Series at COTA: Race updates

NASCAR Cup Series at COTA: DuraMAX Grand Prix Stage 1 results

1 - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

2 - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

3 - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

4 - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

5 - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

6 - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

7 - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

8 - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

9 - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

10 - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

NASCAR Cup Series at COTA: DuraMAX Grand Prix Stage 2 results

1 - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

2 - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

3 - Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

4 - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

5 - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

6 - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

7 - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

8 - Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet

9 - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

10 - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

NASCAR Cup Series at COTA: Full DuraMAX Grand Prix results

Rank

Driver

1

Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

2

Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

3

Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

4

Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

5

Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

6

Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

7

Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

8

A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

9

Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

10

Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

11

Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

12

Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

13

William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

14

Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

15

Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

16

Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford

17

Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

18

Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

19

Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford

20

John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

21

Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

22

Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

23

Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

24

Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

25

Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota

26

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet

27

Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

28

Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

29

Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet

30

Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

31

Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

32

Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

33

Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet

34

Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

35

Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

36

Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

37

Jesse Love, No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

The fourth race on the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series schedule is the Straight Talk Wireless 500, which is set to be shown live on Fox Sports 1 from Phoenix Raceway beginning at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 8. Start a free trial of FuboTV today and don't miss any of the action from the desert!

