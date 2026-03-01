NASCAR Cup Series at Circuit of the Americas, full COTA race results

Circuit of the Americas (COTA) is the host of the first of four non-oval races on the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series schedule, after the season opened up with consecutive superspeedway races at Daytona International Speedway and EchoPark Speedway (Atlanta Motor Speedway).

The 2026 season saw a number of changes as it pertains to non-oval tracks, with three of the six on the 2025 schedule removed and a new one added.

Although COTA has been on the schedule since 2021, the current layout has only been used once. NASCAR got away from the Austin, Texas venue's full 20-turn, 3.41-mile (5.488-kilometer) road course and instead opted for the 17-turn, 2.4-mile (3.862-kilometer) course a year ago, and that is the layout that is being utilized in 2026 as well.

23XI Racing's Tyler Reddick took the pole position for Sunday's 95-lap DuraMAX Grand Prix by posting the top lap time in Saturday's group qualifying session, and Trackhouse Racing's Ross Chastain joined him on the front row.

NASCAR Cup Series at COTA: DuraMAX Grand Prix Stage 1 results

1 - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet



2 - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet



3 - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet



4 - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford



5 - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet



6 - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



7 - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



8 - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



9 - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet



10 - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

NASCAR Cup Series at COTA: DuraMAX Grand Prix Stage 2 results

1 - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



2 - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet



3 - Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet



4 - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford



5 - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota



6 - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota



7 - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford



8 - Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet



9 - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



10 - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

NASCAR Cup Series at COTA: Full DuraMAX Grand Prix results

Rank Driver 1 Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota 2 Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota 3 Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 4 Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford 5 Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 6 Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford 7 Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 8 A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 9 Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 10 Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 11 Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford 12 Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford 13 William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 14 Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford 15 Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 16 Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford 17 Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 18 Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 19 Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford 20 John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 21 Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 22 Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 23 Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 24 Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 25 Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota 26 Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet 27 Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 28 Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford 29 Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet 30 Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford 31 Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford 32 Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 33 Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet 34 Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 35 Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 36 Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 37 Jesse Love, No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

The fourth race on the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series schedule is the Straight Talk Wireless 500, which is set to be shown live on Fox Sports 1 from Phoenix Raceway beginning at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 8.