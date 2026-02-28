NASCAR Cup Series qualifying, full starting lineup at COTA

The first of four non-oval races on the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series schedule is Sunday's DuraMAX Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas, after the season began with back-to-back superspeedway races at Daytona International Speedway and EchoPark Speedway (formerly Atlanta Motor Speedway).

For the second year in a row, NASCAR is set to utilized the Austin, Texas road course's 17-turn, 2.4-mile (3.862-kilometer) layout, rather than the full 20-turn, 3.41-mile (5.488-kilometer) course that had been used from 2021 to 2024.

When it comes to road course qualifying, things are fairly straightforward. Drivers are split up into two groups, based on the qualifying metric, which is explained in more detail here.

Due to the typical advantage of going out later to qualify, the drivers with the lower (better) metric scores are placed in the second group, while the drivers with the higher (worse) metric scores are placed in the first. Each group is allotted 20 minutes of track times, and the results of both groups are combined to determine the full starting lineup.

NASCAR Cup Series starting lineup at COTA

Rank Driver 1 Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota 2 Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 3 Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 4 Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford 5 Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 6 Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 7 A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 8 Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 9 Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 10 William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 11 Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford 12 Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 13 Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 14 Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford 15 Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 16 Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 17 Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford 18 Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet 19 Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 20 Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford 21 Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 22 Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford 23 Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 24 Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota 25 Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 26 Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford 27 Jesse Love, No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 28 Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford 29 Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford 30 Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 31 John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 32 Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota 33 Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 34 Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet 35 Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford 36 Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 37 Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet

