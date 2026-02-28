Beyond the Flag
NASCAR Cup Series qualifying, full starting lineup at COTA

The NASCAR Cup Series is set for its first non-oval race of the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season at Circuit of the Americas (COTA).
Circuit of the Americas (COTA), NASCAR
Circuit of the Americas (COTA), NASCAR | James Gilbert/GettyImages

The first of four non-oval races on the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series schedule is Sunday's DuraMAX Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas, after the season began with back-to-back superspeedway races at Daytona International Speedway and EchoPark Speedway (formerly Atlanta Motor Speedway).

For the second year in a row, NASCAR is set to utilized the Austin, Texas road course's 17-turn, 2.4-mile (3.862-kilometer) layout, rather than the full 20-turn, 3.41-mile (5.488-kilometer) course that had been used from 2021 to 2024.

When it comes to road course qualifying, things are fairly straightforward. Drivers are split up into two groups, based on the qualifying metric, which is explained in more detail here.

Due to the typical advantage of going out later to qualify, the drivers with the lower (better) metric scores are placed in the second group, while the drivers with the higher (worse) metric scores are placed in the first. Each group is allotted 20 minutes of track times, and the results of both groups are combined to determine the full starting lineup.

Follow along with our qualifying updates from COTA.

NASCAR Cup Series starting lineup at COTA

Rank

Driver

1

Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

2

Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

3

Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

4

Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

5

Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

6

Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

7

A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

8

Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

9

Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

10

William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

11

Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

12

Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

13

Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

14

Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

15

Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

16

Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

17

Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

18

Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet

19

Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

20

Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

21

Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

22

Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

23

Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

24

Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

25

Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

26

Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

27

Jesse Love, No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

28

Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

29

Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford

30

Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

31

John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

32

Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota

33

Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

34

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet

35

Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford

36

Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

37

Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet

Fox's live coverage of the DuraMAX Grand Prix is set to begin at 3:30 p.m. ET this Sunday, March 1. Begin a free trial of FuboTV and don't miss any of the action from Circuit of the Americas!

