NASCAR Cup Series at Darlington: Full Southern 500 playoff results

Darlington Raceway was shifted from its traditional spot as the NASCAR Cup Series playoff opener, a spot it had held since 2020, last year as a result of NASCAR's schedule being slightly altered due to NBC's commitment to the Summer Olympics in Paris.

After one year of hosting the regular season finale, the four-turn, 1.366-mile (2.198-kilometer) egg-shaped Darlington, South Carolina is back as the host of the playoff opener, even though it is still scheduled to take place on Labor Day Weekend.

The 367-lap Cook Out Southern 500 is one of three races which were moved from the regular season to the playoffs after 2024, with the other two being next weekend's race at World Wide Technology Raceway and next round's race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

The changes forced Atlanta Motor Speedway, Watkins Glen International, and Homestead-Miami Speedway back into the regular season, and further changes are on the cards for next year's playoffs.

Joe Gibbs Racing's Denny Hamlin took the pole position for Sunday's playoff race in Saturday's qualifying session, and teammate Chase Briscoe started beside him on the front row. A full starting lineup can be found here.

Follow along with our race updates from Darlington.

Darlington NASCAR playoff race: Stage 1 results

1st - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



2nd - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota



3rd - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



4th - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet



5th - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota



6th - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



7th - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



8th - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford



9th - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota



10th - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

Darlington NASCAR playoff race: Stage 2 results

1st - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

2nd - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

3rd - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

4th - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

5th - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

6th - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

7th - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

8th - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

9th - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

10th - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

Darlington NASCAR playoff race: Full Cook Out Southern 500 results

