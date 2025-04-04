NASCAR Cup Series at Darlington: Goodyear 400 qualifying

Darlington Raceway is scheduled to host the eighth race of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season this Sunday afternoon.

The Goodyear 400 is scheduled to be a 293-lap race around the four-turn, 1.366-mile (2.198-kilometer) egg-shaped Darlington, South Carolina, and it is the first of two races at the "Lady in Black" on the 2025 calendar. The second is scheduled to get the four-round, 10-race playoffs underway in late August.

There are 38 drivers set to compete in this Sunday's race, and the qualifying order was determined by the new two-variable formula that was introduced ahead of the 2025 season.

The car's rank in the owner standings is weighted at 30%, and the car's finish in the most recent race is weighted at 70%. Drivers line up in reverse metric order, and there is only one round under the new qualifying format. The speeds from the first round of the single-car qualifying session determine the full starting lineup.

Full NASCAR Cup Series qualifying order at Darlington

1 - Austin Hill, No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet



2 - J.J. Yeley, No. 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet



3 - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota



4 - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet



5 - Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Ford



6 - Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford



7 - Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota



8 - Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford



9 - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford



10 - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford



11 - Justin Haley, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet



12 - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford



13 - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota



14 - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet



15 - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet



16 - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet



17 - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet



18 - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



19 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet



20 - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford



21 - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



22 - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford



23 - Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet



24 - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet



25 - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



26 - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford



27 - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet



28 - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota



29 - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford



30 - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



31 - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford



32 - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet



33 - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford



34 - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota



35 - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



36 - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



37 - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



38 - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Fox Sports 1 is set to provide live coverage of the Goodyear 400 from Darlington Raceway beginning at 3:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, April 6.